News Ticker

Tich Mataz trial deferred to March 13

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

The trial of radio personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, popularly known as Tich Mataz in entertainment circles, who is accused of trying to smuggle clothes and shoes from China into Zimbabwe, was yesterday postponed to March 13. Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube said he was overwhelmed with work. Matambanadzo, who, according to court papers, is the director of ZiFM radio station, is facing charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act and is on $100 bail.

Prosecutor Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri alleged that on January 7 this year, Matambanadzo arrived at Harare International Airport aboard Kenya Airways from China.

After picking up his boxes from the carousel, he allegedly went through the green route used by those with nothing to declare. It is alleged that he was stopped by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official Mr Patrick Mukanganwi, who asked him to go through the red route for inspection of his goods.

The court heard that Matambanadzo was handed over to one Patrick Mhanda who was in cubicle No. 3 of the red route.

He was asked to complete a declaration form and when Mr Mhanda went through his luggage he noticed that he had several suits, shirts, track bottoms and shoes. Mr Mhanda caluculated the excise duty for the clothes which came to $538,75.

It is alleged that Mr Mhanda went into the next cubicle to capture the information into the computer system, but Matambanadzo took the opportunity to slip away.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man who failed last year’s Ordinary Level examinations was arrested at Goromonzi High School while seeking to be enrolled for Lower Sixth form using a forged results slip.

Dick Chikadza’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2016 O-Level results slip had two Us, two Es, two Ds and a C and he did not sit for Computer Studies.

He replaced the results with five As, two Bs and a C.

Chikadza pleaded guilty to charges of presenting a forged certificate or diploma to a prospective employer or institution of learning with intent to gain employment or admission.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube and will be sentenced today.

The complainant in the matter is ZIMSEC represented by its assistant security officer, Mr Lee Banda.

Prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri told the court on February 13, Chikadza went to Goromonzi High School seeking to enrol for Lower Sixth.

He tendered the forged results slip to the school officials. Suspecting that the results slip was fake, Goromonzi contacted ZIMSEC.

According to Mr Banda, Chikadza sat for his exams at Oriel Boys High School and had only one pass in Integrated Science. He was immediately arrested. – Herald

Related Posts
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido - RTX21LSM
Mexico aims to extradite ‘Chapo’ Guzman to the U.S.
LOS MOCHIS, MEXICO - Mexico aims to extradite drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to the United States after security forces recaptured the fugitive cartel leader who blew his cover through ...
READ MORE
Sodomy wrap for football coach
Sodomy wrap for football coach
A LOCAL junior football team coach and manager is languishing in remand prison on allegations of sexually abusing young players that he coached and two other minors that he stayed ...
READ MORE
Harare businesswoman acquitted, SA partner ‘wanted’
Harare businesswoman acquitted, SA partner ‘wanted’
A HARARE businesswoman, who had been convicted of allegedly defrauding a South Africa-based businessman of $20 000 in a failed business deal, was on Thursday acquitted by the High Court, ...
READ MORE
Court throws out Nyarota’s claims
Court throws out Nyarota’s claims
HARARE - Just as the specialist Labour Court did last year, the Supreme Court has now also dismissed fanciful claims by State media correspondent Geoffrey Nyarota that Associated Newspapers of ...
READ MORE
Corruption Chief Kasukuwere makes desperate attempts to explain source of wealth
Corruption Chief Kasukuwere makes desperate attempts to explain source of wealth
HARARE - Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere must explain his “staggering wealth”, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya has said. While the combative ex-freedom fighter was backed ...
READ MORE
Mugabe snubs generals over Moyo corruption scandals
Mugabe snubs generals over Moyo corruption scandals
President Robert Mugabe has ignored calls by security forces commanders who have been openly pushing for the arrest of Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo for alleged fraud; with the 92-year-old ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe charges 68 with violence after protests, Mkwananzi denied bail
Zimbabwe charges 68 with violence after protests, Mkwananzi denied bail
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has charged 68 people with public violence following violent clashes between protesters and the police last week and a magistrate court will on Tuesday rule whether ...
READ MORE
Acie Lumumba hands self to police
Acie Lumumba hands self to police
Former Zanu PF Activist and leader of the recently launched political party, Viva Zimbabwe, William Mutumanje, also known as Acie Lumumba, has handed himself to the police. National police spokesperson, Senior ...
READ MORE
A woman who had an arrest warrant for possession of crack cocaine is handcuffed in South Los Angeles, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Woman threatens to kill hubby
A JILTED woman who could not come to terms with her divorce and threatened to kill her ex-husband’s wife was dragged to Harare Civil Court yesterday Morgan Mupfawi applied for ...
READ MORE
ConCourt dismisses job cuts appeal
ConCourt dismisses job cuts appeal
THE Constitutional Court (Con-Court) has dismissed an application by two Zuva Petroleum managers who lodged an urgent appeal against a recent Supreme Court judgment granting employers the right to terminate ...
READ MORE
Mexico aims to extradite ‘Chapo’ Guzman to the
Sodomy wrap for football coach
Harare businesswoman acquitted, SA partner ‘wanted’
Court throws out Nyarota’s claims
Corruption Chief Kasukuwere makes desperate attempts to explain
Mugabe snubs generals over Moyo corruption scandals
Zimbabwe charges 68 with violence after protests, Mkwananzi
Acie Lumumba hands self to police
Woman threatens to kill hubby
ConCourt dismisses job cuts appeal

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News