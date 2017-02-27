Man trades wife for beer

IN Mbembesi there’s a man who loves beer more than his wife.

Deputy Bulala is of the view that his wife takes second place after alcohol as he gave her away to a “fluid” Andrew Mali who had money to buy him drinks.

Mali (money in English) soon grabbed the offer.

It’s reported Mali became too generous as he bought his newly acquired “lover” and Bulala, supposedly a “sbare” (brother-in-law), a lot of opaque beer.

It is said they went on a drinking spree from around 4pm up to 7pm when it was time for an upgrade.

They left for Mbembesi police canteen and when the canteen closed, the big spender decided to take his crew to Bulawayo.

It is said when they were about to reach the bus stop, Mali began caressing his given lover’s buttocks. That did not go down well with Bulala.

It seems Bulala wanted to live up to his surname which means “murder” and he stabbed Mali with a broken beer bottle in the face.

As if that was not enough he stabbed him all over the body. As a result of the savage attack, Mali bled profusely and passed out.

Bulala and his wife left him and went back to their homestead.

Police details on patrol stumbled on Mali’s lifeless body. They rushed him to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he regained consciousness.

A cashier informed the police investigators that Bulala was last seen with Mali and that led to Bulala’s arrest.

To further nail Bulala, Mali told the police about his drinking spree with Bulala and the woman.

Bulala appeared before magistrate on circuit Sheunesu Matova. Bulala pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Matova remanded him in custody to 27 February.

He advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. – B-Metro