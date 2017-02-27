Man trades wife for beer

Police have arrested the suspected killer driver, whose kombi rammed into two people, killing a Harare Girls High School pupil.
The suspect, Wadzanayi Mabika (42) will appear in court facing charges ...
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - African leaders have backed a "strategy of collective withdrawal" from the International Criminal Court (ICC), but it came with unspecified reservations, an African Union official said ...
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is expected to appoint Deputy Chief Justic Luke Malaba as acting Chief Justice (CJ) when the incumbent, Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, leaves office next week.
Sources in the ...
Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s life could be in danger amid reports that intruders, including suspected state security officials, were constantly being intercepted at her Beatrice Farm.
BY OUR STAFF
Three men were ...
FINANCE minister, Patrick Chinamasa has dismissed social media reports that his son, Tino was arrested while trying to smuggle $7 million through Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.
by STAFF REPORTER
Chinamasa said ...
THE full Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench is today expected to entertain Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s application challenging the constitutionality of the section of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act ...
