Didymus Mutasa property taken by court messengers, pictures

WASHINGTON DC—Some Zimbabweans without proper immigration documents in various countries have resorted to getting hooked into marriages of convinience in order to avoid being deported.
This has been happening over the ...
A 52-YEAR-OLD Pumula man has been arraigned before the courts facing allegations of raping his own daughter twice and infecting her with HIV.
The man appeared before Western Commonage provincial magistrate ...
Johannesburg – Gauteng police said on Monday that they did not think that a Zimbabwean woman found decapitated in Killarney last week was a victim of xenophobic violence.
Police spokesperson Lungelo ...
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September. “I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in […]