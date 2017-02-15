News Ticker

Didymus Mutasa property taken by court messengers, pictures

15th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Former Zimbabwe intelligence boss Didymus Mutasa is broke.

This came to light when he failed to pay about $26000 in legal fees resulting in him getting his property attached through a court order.

Here are the pictures of his cars and other valuables being taken away by the Sherrif.

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

