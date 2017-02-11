News Ticker

Mum ‘killer’ refused mental illness evaluation

11th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Mrs Sipiwe Mwandisangudza

A MAN from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo who allegedly killed his mother and hid her body under a bed, committed the crime to stop her from taking him to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Nelson Mwandisangudza (24) allegedly bludgeoned his mother Siphiwe Mwandisangudza (54) to death with a crowbar.

Police arrested Nelson on Wednesday after he showed up at his mother’s funeral wake and demanded to know her whereabouts.

The Chronicle visited his family yesterday and spoke to a relative who identified herself as MaSibanda.

“He developed mental illness four years ago. He would experience mild bouts of mental challenges that lasted for a day or so. He would become violent whenever his mental problem started and he would be taken for treatment,” said MaSibanda.

“We’ve received information that he killed his mother after she suggested he should be taken to Ingutsheni (Central Hospital) for treatment.”

She said police came with Nelson to the house for crime scene indications on Thursday.

“He looked normal when he was brought by the police,” said MaSibanda.

The Chronicle’s interview with MaSibanda was cut short by other relatives who said they did not want the issue to be published again.

However, neighbours who declined to be named said new details emerged that he used a hammer to kill his mother.

The neighbours said Nelson’s violent behaviour started on Monday as he tried to attack his neighbour’s daughters.

“He broke down a door at his neighbour’s house while trying to attack the neighbour’s daughters but they managed to lock the screen door preventing him from entering the house,” said one of the neighbours.

“Their (daughters) mother wanted to confront his mother on Tuesday but couldn’t as he had already killed her.” – Chronicle

Related Posts
Telecel takes govt to court over licence, minister drops cryptic ‘orange future’ hint
Telecel takes govt to court over licence, minister drops cryptic ‘orange future’ hint
HARARE, – Telecel Zimbabwe, whose operating licence was cancelled last month over alleged non-compliance with the country’s regulations, has taken the state telecoms regulator to court, Parliament heard on Wednesday. The ...
READ MORE
Lumumba goes for third lawyer as trial stalls
Lumumba goes for third lawyer as trial stalls
THE trial of Viva Zimbabwe president Acie Lumumba, who is accused of undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority, failed to continue yesterday after he changed his lawyers for the third time. BY ...
READ MORE
Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application
Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application
HARARE — A Harare High Court judge on Wednesday dismissed an urgent application filed by Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni challenging his suspension by Local Government Minister Savior Kasukuwere. Harare High Court ...
READ MORE
Wife burns hubby’s car in crime of passion
Wife burns hubby’s car in crime of passion
A JEALOUS Mutare woman who could not fathom seeing her husband leaving the matrimonial house to stay with another woman burnt his car which was parked at his new-found love’s ...
READ MORE
Tomana Jailed over Kereke rape case
Tomana Jailed over Kereke rape case
Harare – Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday slapped prosecutor-general Johannes Tomana with a 30-day prison term for defying high and supreme courts orders to issue certificates for the private prosecution ...
READ MORE
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Mngangagwa ally freed by court on Grace slur
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF) had his charges of criminally insulting First Lady Grace Mugabe and fellow party member and Kadoma businessman Jimayi Muduvuri withdrawn before plea yesterday. BY ...
READ MORE
Married man demands used condom from ex
Married man demands used condom from ex
A MARRIED Dangamvura man bashed his ex-girlfriend ruthlessly claiming that she was still in possession of a condom they had used together sometime in June 2014 when they had sexual ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Constitutional Court Outlaws Child Marriages
Zimbabwe Constitutional Court Outlaws Child Marriages
THE Constitutional Court on Wednesday delivered its long-awaited ruling, imposing a ban on the marriage of children who are below the age of 18. The full Constitutional Court bench said section ...
READ MORE
Hippo Valley manager showers lover’s hubby with goodies
Hippo Valley manager showers lover’s hubby with goodies
CHIREDZI – A Chiredzi man says he is bitter that a manager who used to spoil him with nice things including buying him beer has turned out to be his ...
READ MORE
Bikita West MP Kereke convicted of rape
Bikita West MP Kereke convicted of rape
HARARE - Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa has today convicted former senior Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe official Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke of raping his wife’s niece but has ...
READ MORE
Telecel takes govt to court over licence, minister
Lumumba goes for third lawyer as trial stalls
Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application
Wife burns hubby’s car in crime of passion
Tomana Jailed over Kereke rape case
Mngangagwa ally freed by court on Grace slur
Married man demands used condom from ex
Zimbabwe Constitutional Court Outlaws Child Marriages
Hippo Valley manager showers lover’s hubby with goodies
Bikita West MP Kereke convicted of rape

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News