Man, 24, kills mom, 54 with crowbar, stashes body under a bed

Bulawayo – A 24-year-old Zimbabwean man in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb reportedly struck his mother to death with a crow bar before stashing her body under a bed.
According to the Chronicle newspaper, Nelson Mwandisangudza allegedly killed his mother Siphiwe Mwandisangudza on Tuesday morning before fleeing. He was still on the run.
Siphiwe’s body was discovered by Nelson’s aunt, Rudo Gwenzi at midday.
Gwenzi said she received a phone call from Siphiwe around 06:30 asking her to come over as there was something “urgent” she wanted to discuss with her.
However, when she got there around midday, Gwenzi suspected that something wrong had happened, as she saw blood stains “splattered all over a wall”.
Series of violent crimes
“I called out her name as I knocked the door but I didn’t get a response. The door wasn’t locked so I opened the door and peeped inside. I immediately saw blood… I became scared and I couldn’t proceed into the house,” Gwenzi was quoted as saying.
She and Siphiwe’s neighbours later informed the police, who then inspected the house and found Siphiwe’s body hidden under the bed. There was a pool of blood in the room.
The motive behind the brutal killing remained unknown.
Bulawayo has in recent months recorded a series of violent crimes.
