Mawarire granted US$300 bail

BURGLARS have once again broken into Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s offices at the New Government complex, the second time in about one year.
The incident happened on Tuesday night.
According to officials, ...
CHIEF Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday ruled that the court application filed by former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and his nephew Temba Mliswa, challenging their expulsion from Parliament, ...
HARARE - MDC’s Harare province youth secretary-general, Denford Ngadziore, was dragged to court yesterday after he allegedly attempted to effect a citizen’s arrest on Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan ...
LOS ANGELES – Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was “overjoyed” to bring them into her family. The […]
Internationally-acclaimed musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has been forced to cancel his United States of America tour, after being denied a visa at the US Embassy in Harare as his shows coincide with a summit of […]
Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]