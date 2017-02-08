News Ticker

Mawarire granted US$300 bail

8th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

HARARE – The High Court has freed Pastor Evan Mawarire on US$300 bail.

Justice Clement Phiri asked him to surrender his travelling documents coupled with stringent reporting conditions.

The state was opposed to bail arguing Mawarire is a flight risk and can go back to the United States where he left his family.

The court however ruled that there are no reasonable grounds to deny him bail.

Mawarire is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government.

