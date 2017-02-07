News Ticker

Smuggling tyres across the Zimbabwean border

7th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Zimbabwean men in Musina have to bribe immigration officials to make a meagre living. By GROUNDUP CORRESPONDENT.

Milos (not his real name) makes a living smuggling car and lorry tyres across the border from Musina, South Africa, to Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.

“It’s not smuggling, really. I walk with my load of old car tyres past immigration police in daylight,” says Milos.

GroundUp followed him on his round.

“Look. I am magical,” he says and laughs.

While thousands of travellers queue to get their passports stamped on either side of the border, Milos crosses casually, with no passport, past police boom gates, paying no duties for the load of smelly, sooty, old tyres, tied with a sisal rope and balanced precariously on his rusty Raleigh bicycle.

“A job is a job; I am not ashamed of dirty tyres,” he says.

Milos gets up at 04:00. He travels the 26km from Musina to Beitbridge at least three times a day, Mondays to Thursdays.

“It’s a painful push,” he says, with 40kg of old tyres bound to the saddle of his small bicycle. “My limbs feel like needles are slicing through my flesh when I rest at 7pm.”

South African officers in blue fatigues with “Customs Police” displayed on them, and a service dog that barks at Milos, watch him pass.

“Good day, officer. Lovely dog,” says Milos to the South African immigration officers when he briefly parks his bicycle in front of the passport-check gate.

Milos is pulled into the bathroom by an officer. Less than a minute later, he emerges and proceeds with his heavy bicycle and tyres.

“One of the officers knows me,” Milos explains. “I gave them a R40 drinks tip.”

“There are too many closed circuit cameras now at Beitbridge Border, on the South African side. The bathroom act is to fool senior immigration officers into thinking I was being formally searched by junior law enforcers.”

On the the other side of the South African immigration building, where hundreds of Zimbabwean bus passengers queue to have their passports stamped to enter South Africa, Milos parks his bicycle next to a flower bed.

He enters the building and mingles with the people queuing for a few minutes before re-emerging.

“I fool them,” he says. “They think I slipped into the office to pay immigration duty and have my passport scanned … I don’t have a passport.”

He even begs the help of bus drivers and idle immigration officers to help lift his loaded bicycle.

“The tyres are dangerously heavy. If you miss your step, you fall flat to the tarmac. Both the bicycle and its load land on your body. You need help to stand up again,” he says.

Milos’s next hurdle is to pass the South African police deportation lorries parked at the bridge exit, across the Limpopo River. Officers here scan the passport pages of formal travellers to see that they have completed the procedures.

But when Milos and his bicycle pass by, an officer pulls a frozen Sprite 2-litre bottle from the carry bag on his back, slaps him lightly on the shoulder and, laughing, sees him on his way.

“Just one Coca-Cola or Sprite a week is the trick to pass,” he tells me. “These officers know me. We relax and drink together in Musina.”

His legs are now trembling and he is sweating from the weight of the load.

Free’ trade

Officially, Milos hasn’t returned to Zimbabwe since 2008.

He is one of dozens of Zimbabwean men in Musina who push bicycles loaded with old tyres across the border.

“They pick old tyres from Musina garages, bins and factory dumps for re-sale across the border in Zimbabwe,” says the president of the Zimbabwe International Traders Cross Border Association Dennis Juru. “There is a brisk trade in second-hand South African car tyres in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe. Car drivers, garages and shoe manufacturers in Zimbabwe are the paying customers.”

Milos says, “My handlers across the border in Zimbabwe pay me R90 a day to scrounge factory dumps and garages for old, abandoned tyres in Musina. To push the tyres across the international border, I get R80. Each 10kg tyre fetches me five US dollars.”

On the Zimbabwean side

When Milos arrives on the other side of the bridge, a Zimbabwean soldier asks, “What did you bring us today, bicycle man?”

To the other travellers, the officer says, “Straight queue. I want to see valid passports.”

Milos removes his cap, and bows to the soldiers. One kicks the air in his direction.

“It´s a sign,” he explains. “A sign that says proceed to Zimbabwe without passport. I offer their supervisors $5 once a weekend. It’s a sweetener. They know me by name too.”

Milos stops at a dusty enclosure that serves as Zimbabwe’s immigration entrance hall. He begs a cigarette from other “tyre boys”, who are pedalling their bicycles in the opposite direction.

“Lucky them, they’ve finished their task,” he says.

But Milos dodges the formal passport hall and makes a detour up the road where trucks await inspection. From here, he wanders into Beitbridge town.

About a dozen “contractors” mill about him, inspecting the load. He is paid in US dollars.

Milos says the tyres are used on “ex-Jap cars” and for shoes. “Ex-Jap” are used cars imported from Japan. New tyres in Zimbabwe cost $100 (R1,400) each, so there is a thriving market for run-down tyres from South Africa, which sell for $20 (R300).

Return to South Africa

“Remember, I am a refugee. The law says I am not supposed to leave South Africa,” says Milos.

A Zimbabwean teacher in Beitbridge spots him. He wants Milos to bring him five fresh loaves of bread and a pizza from South Africa on his next tyre errand.

He pedals past Zimbabwean police guarding the border. They whistle at him.

“It’s a slight distraction. They know me,” he says, and ignores them.

On the South African side, he abandons the pedestrian walkway that also houses the railway line linking Zimbabwe and South Africa across the Limpopo River and he takes the bus lane.

“We are far off sight from immigration officers. It is easy to enter unnoticed from here,” he says.

Asked to comment, the spokesman for the Hawks, South Africa’s priority crime and corruption-fighting police unit, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, said the agency is cracking down on bribe-taking officers at border posts and has zero tolerance for corruption. DM

Related Posts
Girl (13) Beds 3 Sugar Daddies, Contracts HIV
Girl (13) Beds 3 Sugar Daddies, Contracts HIV
A 13-year-old Grade Seven pupil at a primary school in Karoi left residents of the small town shocked after she allegedly had sexual relationships with three sugar daddies, one of ...
READ MORE
Wife sjamboks cheating hubby
Wife sjamboks cheating hubby
ROARS of laughter filled the court gallery early this week when a Mutare woman confessed to assaulting her husband with a leather belt on several occasions over his extra-marital affairs. Realising ...
READ MORE
‘Men of God’ in court for murder. . . PROPHETS ‘kill, rob’ top cop
‘Men of God’ in court for murder. . . PROPHETS ‘kill, rob’ top cop
TWO self-proclaimed Bulawayo prophets allegedly ganged up and strangled their client, a police Assistant Inspector, in a bushy area where they had taken him to “cleanse him of evil spirits” ...
READ MORE
Magaya rocked by extra marital affairs; fingers Makandiwa
Magaya rocked by extra marital affairs; fingers Makandiwa
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader, Walter Magaya believes he is being targeted by rival churches as he fends off fresh allegations that he had an extra-marital affair. BY XOLISANI ...
READ MORE
Man murdered during dispute over spanners
Man murdered during dispute over spanners
A PLUMTREE man recently appeared in court charged with murder after he fatally attacked his friend in a dispute over spanners. Mehluli Moyo (21) was charged with the murder of Nhlanhla ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean wife-killer beaten, torched in Zandspruit SA
Zimbabwean wife-killer beaten, torched in Zandspruit SA
Johannesburg - A group of Zimbabwean men from Zandspruit informal settlement are alleged to have hunted down a man believed to have killed his wife, beat him up and set ...
READ MORE
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Mexico City - Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman paced nervously in his cell before bending down behind his shower's short wall and vanishing, according to newly released security ...
READ MORE
Two smugglers from Zimbabwe caught with 36kg of ivory at Hong Kong airport
Two smugglers from Zimbabwe caught with 36kg of ivory at Hong Kong airport
Two travellers from Zimbabwe were arrested at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday after 36kg of suspected ivory products were discovered in their luggage. The two men, aged 29 and 47, were ...
READ MORE
Maintenance hearing exposes granddad incest
Maintenance hearing exposes granddad incest
A WOMAN from Bulawayo’s Pumula suburb yesterday dragged her grandfather to court seeking $180 maintenance after they sired a child together following what she said were months of a complicated ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean mother murdered in London
Zimbabwean mother murdered in London
UNITED KINGDOM – A Zimbabwean mother of two has been found murdered at her house in Grays, London, this Saturday morning. Tragic Death: Emily MunemoAccording to early reports Emily Munemo died ...
READ MORE
Girl (13) Beds 3 Sugar Daddies, Contracts HIV
Wife sjamboks cheating hubby
‘Men of God’ in court for murder. .
Magaya rocked by extra marital affairs; fingers Makandiwa
Man murdered during dispute over spanners
Zimbabwean wife-killer beaten, torched in Zandspruit SA
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Two smugglers from Zimbabwe caught with 36kg of
Maintenance hearing exposes granddad incest
Zimbabwean mother murdered in London

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News