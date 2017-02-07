News Ticker

Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for ‘promoting homosexuality’

7th February 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Dodoma – A Tanzanian official has ordered the arrest of three men accused of promoting homosexuality in this east African country.

Hamisi Kigwangalla, the deputy minister of health, said in a statement on Tuesday he wanted the men prosecuted for advocating sodomy through social networks.

One of the men, identified as James Delicious, was ordered to report to the police after posting a video on Instagram that allegedly showed a gay sex act. The others wanted are Dani Mtoto wa Mama and Kaoge Mvuto.

Gay sex is illegal in Tanzania and carries a lengthy jail term.

Last year Tanzania threatened to ban civic groups accused of supporting homosexual activities. It also suspended a community-based HIV/Aids prevention programme for men who have sex with men.

Homosexuality is criminalized in many African countries.

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

