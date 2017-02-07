Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for ‘promoting homosexuality’

Dodoma – A Tanzanian official has ordered the arrest of three men accused of promoting homosexuality in this east African country.
Hamisi Kigwangalla, the deputy minister of health, said in a statement on Tuesday he wanted the men prosecuted for advocating sodomy through social networks.
One of the men, identified as James Delicious, was ordered to report to the police after posting a video on Instagram that allegedly showed a gay sex act. The others wanted are Dani Mtoto wa Mama and Kaoge Mvuto.
Gay sex is illegal in Tanzania and carries a lengthy jail term.
Last year Tanzania threatened to ban civic groups accused of supporting homosexual activities. It also suspended a community-based HIV/Aids prevention programme for men who have sex with men.
Homosexuality is criminalized in many African countries.
