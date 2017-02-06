Sisters sued for seduction

PATIENCE Tombo from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo saw two sisters Fadzi (pictured above) and Getty Sibanda, her neighbours dancing “suggestively” outside their house and accused them of seducing her husband.

Tombo believed the two sisters had the wrong understanding of the Biblical advice of loving one’s neighbour because in her mind their “provocative” dance moves were a special dedication to her husband.

In a fit of rage, she labelled them prostitutes but she however, got more than what she had bargained for when they ruthlessly bashed her.

This was heard when Tombo approached the court seeking a peace order against the two sisters claiming they were disturbing her peace.

She said they were always insulting her and at one time they physically assaulted her and she went to report the matter to the police leading to their arrest.

“I am seeking a peace order against Fadzi and Getty the reason being that they are always coming to my home to disturb my peace. They are always shouting at me whenever they see me or pass through my house.

“On 17 December they assaulted me and I reported the matter to the police leading to their arrest. When they were released after paying an admission of guilt fine, they came back to me threatening me saying they were not going to be arrested again since they were now close to the police,” said the sad Tombo.

In response the two sisters said Tombo was the one who had provoked them by labelling them prostitutes who were after her husband.

“We assaulted her because she had provoked us. What happened is that on the day in question, it was Getty’s birthday and when we passed where she was standing with a group of other women from the suburb, she started insulting and calling us prostitutes.

“Since we were going for a party we didn’t confront her until the following day when we asked her why she was calling us prostitutes. As a result a misunderstanding ensued leading us to beat her.

“As if that was not enough, the following day when we were celebrating and dancing outside the house, Patience approached some women from the suburb and told them that we were seducing her husband with our dances,” said Fadzi.

She said it was not the first time Tombo had accused them of that.

Her sentiments were also backed by Getty leading presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova to grant a binding order which compels the three parties to keep peace by not threatening, insulting and assaulting one another. – B-Metro