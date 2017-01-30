News Ticker

UK murder: Zimbabwe husband arrested after wife’s body found on car park

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Diaspora News 0

BIRMINGHAM, UK – A husband arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife remains in hospital this evening, as detectives wait to question him over the death.

The 42-year-old, from Quinton, was discovered alongside his partner in a car parked outside a Lidl store in Kitts Green at 4.45am.

The victim died from suspected knife wounds.

Police officers and forensic at the scene of a stabbing on the Lidl car park on Macadown lane, Kitts Green. (Photo: Birmingham Mail)

The suspect is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Detectives will speak to the man when he is medically fit to be questioned.

The car park is more than 11 miles from where the couple live in Quinton.

Police had been searching for the pair since 2am after they were called by a concerned friend. They had traced the car to the store in Mackadown Lane after launching the missing person’s hunt.

The vehicle, a silver coloured Nissan Qashqai, was removed from underneath a police tent this afternoon for forensic examination.

A silver car being taken away form the scene at Lidl. (Photo: Birmingham Mail)

The supermarket and car park were cordoned off and are expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Joyce, from Force CID , said: “Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

“While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife.”

“ The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.”

A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow along with formal identification.

As well as forensic examinations at the car park and the couple’s home, police will be looking at CCTV, while officers will also be speaking to neighbours.

“I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and reassure them that we are doing absolutely everything we can to provide them with the answers they so desperately need,” added DCI Joyce.

Supermarket chain Lidl said in a statement: “We were alerted to an incident earlier this morning by West Midlands Police and can confirm that our Kitts Green store on Mackadown Lane is closed until further notice, whilst they carry out their investigation.” – Birmingham Mail

Related Posts
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Mnangagwa’s sidekick in motorbikes scandal
A Zanu PF MP is allegedly holding on to 10 motorbikes that belong to the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) under unclear circumstances. By Everson Mushava Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena — ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe social media surveillance’s latest victim
Zimbabwe social media surveillance’s latest victim
MUTARE - A Zimbabwean villager has become the latest casualty of the country’s archaic insult laws which criminalises criticism of long time ruler Robert Mugabe. Authorities in Nyanga, Manicaland province, have ...
READ MORE
‘My wife cheats with my boss’
‘My wife cheats with my boss’
A MUTARE man is accusing his wife of cheating with his boss after coming across juicy Whatsapp messages between the two. This was after Sandra Chinduru had approached Mutare Civil Courts ...
READ MORE
Gumbura, 8 Other Inmates Appear In Court On Rioting Charges
Gumbura, 8 Other Inmates Appear In Court On Rioting Charges
HARARE - Nine Chikurubi Maximum Prison inmates, who are suspected of having masterminded the riot at the country’s maximum security jail, have appeared in court. The nine are facing charges of ...
READ MORE
‘Sexual Healing’ Prophet Jailed
‘Sexual Healing’ Prophet Jailed
Proclaimed prophet of the Johanne Masowe weChishanu apostolic sect in Kwekwe has been slapped with a 36-year jail term after he raped and infected a congregant with HIV. Wellington Gase (36) ...
READ MORE
Prof Moyo ZIMDEF embezzlement: ZACC divided into ZANU PF factions
Prof Moyo ZIMDEF embezzlement: ZACC divided into ZANU PF factions
The investigations into the alleged abuse of over $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) by Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) has divided the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ...
READ MORE
Supa sues ex-ZBC colleague James Maridadi and Daily News
Supa sues ex-ZBC colleague James Maridadi and Daily News
HARARE - Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister, Supa Mandiwanzira, has filed two lawsuits totalling a staggering $9 million against Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the Daily News, ...
READ MORE
Zim Girl, 5, dies after being hit by car in UK
Zim Girl, 5, dies after being hit by car in UK
LONDON - British police says a five-year-old Zimbabwean girl  hit by a car yesterday has died . Although full details are unavailable,the Zimbabwenewslive understands the girl’s parents are from Zimbabwe known ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF will not protect the corrupt; Mugabe lays into Moyo and Kasukuwere
Zanu PF will not protect the corrupt; Mugabe lays into Moyo and Kasukuwere
HARARE - Zimbabwe strongman President Robert Mugabe on Thursday said his party Zanu PF party will not protect anyone found to be corrupt irrespective of their position in the party ...
READ MORE
130kg bullets smuggle bid foiled at Beitbridge
130kg bullets smuggle bid foiled at Beitbridge
FOUR omalayitsha from Bulawayo have been arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post for allegedly trying to smuggle bullets worth R42,855 from South Africa. The Ferret squad arrested the quartet, who were ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s sidekick in motorbikes scandal
Zimbabwe social media surveillance’s latest victim
‘My wife cheats with my boss’
Gumbura, 8 Other Inmates Appear In Court On
‘Sexual Healing’ Prophet Jailed
Prof Moyo ZIMDEF embezzlement: ZACC divided into ZANU
Supa sues ex-ZBC colleague James Maridadi and Daily
Zim Girl, 5, dies after being hit by
Zanu PF will not protect the corrupt; Mugabe
130kg bullets smuggle bid foiled at Beitbridge

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber ‘taking a break after gruelling tour’ as Paris Jackson fears exhaustion

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Justin Bieber fans should enjoy him while they can as the pop star is reportedly taking a break after wrapping up his Purpose World Tour. The reports come after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson expressed […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News