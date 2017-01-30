UK murder: Zimbabwe husband arrested after wife’s body found on car park

The suspect is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Detectives will speak to the man when he is medically fit to be questioned.
The car park is more than 11 miles from where the couple live in Quinton.
Police had been searching for the pair since 2am after they were called by a concerned friend. They had traced the car to the store in Mackadown Lane after launching the missing person’s hunt.
The vehicle, a silver coloured Nissan Qashqai, was removed from underneath a police tent this afternoon for forensic examination.
The supermarket and car park were cordoned off and are expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Joyce, from Force CID , said: “Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
“While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife.”
“ The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers.”
A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow along with formal identification.
As well as forensic examinations at the car park and the couple’s home, police will be looking at CCTV, while officers will also be speaking to neighbours.
“I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the woman’s family and reassure them that we are doing absolutely everything we can to provide them with the answers they so desperately need,” added DCI Joyce.
Supermarket chain Lidl said in a statement: “We were alerted to an incident earlier this morning by West Midlands Police and can confirm that our Kitts Green store on Mackadown Lane is closed until further notice, whilst they carry out their investigation.” – Birmingham Mail
