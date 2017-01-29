News Ticker

Teenage boy threatens to ‘rip open’ his 60-year-old dad’s stomach after misunderstanding

29th January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Bulawayo – A teenage boy reportedly appeared in court in Zimbabwe after he was arrested for threatening to “rip open his 60-year-old father’s stomach and expose his intestines” after he reprimanded him for coming home late at night.

According to the  Chronicle newspaper, Moses Ncube, 19, was charged with making violent threats.

Prosecutor, Kenneth Shava said the teenager had threatened to stab his father, Israel Ncube with a knife on January 23.

Moses frequently came home late and when his father warned him about it, an argument ensued, resulting in him (Moses) making violent threats, the court heard.

Speaking in IsiNdebele, the teenage boy told his father “Namhla Ngifuna Ukukuqhaqha isisu leso ngikukhiphe amathumbu ngengqamu le [Today I want to rip your stomach open and take out your intestines],” Shava quoted the boy as having said.

Ncube denied the charges and was remanded until Monday.

In 2016, a 24 year-old man allegedly killed his father who had refused to be called “Mdara” [old man] by his drunk son.

A New Zimbabwe report said that Scalangani Zhou was charged with murder.

Confirming the arrest Masvingo police spokesperson Charity Mazula said that prior to smashing his father with an axe, the young man torched at least three of his father’s huts.

The father had warned his son not to address him using street language, especially as he was still living under his roof.

The two then exchanged harsh words over the matter, resulting in Scalangani going on a “rampage and reducing to ashes three huts which were at the homestead before arming himself with [an] axe” and killing his father, Mazula was quoted as saying. t

