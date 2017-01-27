Zimbabwean businessman shot dead in South Africa

A 43-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean businessman was on Monday night shot dead by two unknown gunmen in Musina, South Africa.
Jimmy Chaune from Beitbridge, who owned a security company in South Africa’s Limpopo province, was killed while in the company of a female companion in Musina extension 12.
Sources yesterday said the motive behind the murder could have been jealousy since his company had started expanding in the neighbouring country.
Chaune was the director of Spitsanz Security Company.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo yesterday said they had launched a man- hunt for the two assailants.
“Police in Musina have launched a manhunt against the two suspects and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.
“Indications are that the now deceased was with a woman when two suspects approached them and shot him dead. However, the woman was not harmed during the incident,” he said.
Brig Mojapelo said soon after killing him, the two men took away his pistol, cellphone and a friend’s cellphone.
“We are yet to establish the motive of the murder,” he said.
Brig Mojapelo said investigations were still in progress.
The man’s body has since been taken to Musina Government Mortuary. The Chronicleù
