News Ticker

Zimbabwean man jailed 6 years in South Africa for opening own immigration office at the border

27th January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

A ZIMBABWEAN man was yesterday jailed for six years in South Africa for opening an illegal immigration office at Beitbridge Border Post.

Duncan Danda (29) was arrested at his base within the border’s taxi rank on January 3 while stamping passports for foreigners and some Zimbabweans.

He was convicted by a Musina magistrate on two counts of contravening a section of that country’s Immigration Act.

For the first count he was sentenced to six years imprisonment which were set aside for five years.

On the second count, he was fined R10 000 and risks being imprisoned for 12 months if he defaults.

Danda is accused of giving prospective travellers up to 90 days to stay in South Africa.

Under South Africa’s immigration laws, Zimbabweans are not allowed to stay for more than 90 days in that country per year.

Danda exploited failure by some locals to get enough time to stay in South Africa by awarding people more than 90 days per each single entry for a fee.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province Captain Matimba Maluleke welcomed the sentence saying it was deterrent enough to those in the same trade.

“We welcome the sentence and hope it will serve as a deterrent to all those who want to play hide and seek with the law.

“We acted swiftly on information about a person who had opened a one stop Home Affairs office in the heart of the border. He was stamping passports of foreign nationals at the Beitbridge taxi rank,” he said.

Captain Maluleke said they confiscated among other things, Department of Home Affairs immigration stamps and an undisclosed amount of United States dollars, which they believe had been paid to him by his clients.

He said there was suspicion that Danda was part of a syndicate.

“We strongly suspect that he was not working alone when we look at a scenario where foreigners were able to exit and return to the country through his underhand craft,” said Capt Maluleke.

In the last eight months, 18 people were arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post on charges of fraud and corruption.

In May last year, 15 people including police and immigration officers as well as customs clearing agents were arrested on allegations of facilitating illegal migration among other underhand deals at Beitbridge Border Post. The Chronicle

Related Posts
Stepmother loots property
Stepmother loots property
TWO Hob-House teenagers are embroiled in a nasty estate wrangle with their stepmother who allegedly milked their late father’s estate dry without them benefiting anything. Tinashe Mafashu (18) has since filed ...
READ MORE
Magistrate Grants Arrested Gweru Mayor, 2 Others $600 Bail
Magistrate Grants Arrested Gweru Mayor, 2 Others $600 Bail
GWERU, MIDLANDS PROVINCE—A Gweru regional magistrate has granted bail to Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi, his deputy Artwell Matyorauta, and town clerk Daniel Matawu, who are jointly facing charges of abuse ...
READ MORE
Break-in at Lumumba’s house
Break-in at Lumumba’s house
Zanu PF factional fights have turned nasty amid reports that embattled former Zimbabwe Youth Empowerment Strategy for Investment steering committee chairperson Acie Lumumba’s Hatfield house was broken into by unknown ...
READ MORE
Hubby claims maintenance from ex-wife
Hubby claims maintenance from ex-wife
IN a rare maintenance claim, a Mutare man last week approached the court claiming maintenance from his ex-wife. Didymus Zange sent the gallery into roars of laughter after he told ...
READ MORE
Prominent businessman linked to Beitbridge house-breakings
Prominent businessman linked to Beitbridge house-breakings
BEITBRIDGE - A prominent businessman has been linked to a spate of house breakings that took place in Beitbridge where mostly electronic goods were stolen from houses. Police have bust the ...
READ MORE
Man jailed for nine years for eating python meat
Man jailed for nine years for eating python meat
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean man has been jailed for nine years for eating python, a protected species, a Zimbabwean daily reported on Friday. Archwell Maramba said he had been eating ...
READ MORE
Massive looting at parastatals exposed
Massive looting at parastatals exposed
HARARE - Auditor-General Mildred Chiri says Zimbabwe has been prejudiced of tens of millions of dollars in corruption scandals taking place at the country’s parastatals. The depressingly familiar news comes at ...
READ MORE
Ghost busters: from helpers to defrauders
Ghost busters: from helpers to defrauders
On an ordinary Zimbabwe Sunday afternoon, with the blessing of the village head, the community gathers around a band of witch-hunters commonly known as tsikamutandas. By: Nhlalo Ndaba A lot is at ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean mum who ripped son’s heart out strolls to Greggs for pasty
Zimbabwean mum who ripped son’s heart out strolls to Greggs for pasty
EDINBURGH, Scotland - This is the shocking picture of a killer mum who ripped out her young son’s heart mingling with unsuspecting shoppers. The Daily Record captured Farai Chirashi buying a ...
READ MORE
550kg of mbanje dumped at cemetery
550kg of mbanje dumped at cemetery
Unknown criminals dumped 550kg of mbanje worth thousands of dollars at Granville Cemetery popularly known as Kumbudzi, which is believed to have been smuggled into the country. It is not clear ...
READ MORE
Stepmother loots property
Magistrate Grants Arrested Gweru Mayor, 2 Others $600
Break-in at Lumumba’s house
Hubby claims maintenance from ex-wife
Prominent businessman linked to Beitbridge house-breakings
Man jailed for nine years for eating python
Massive looting at parastatals exposed
Ghost busters: from helpers to defrauders
Zimbabwean mum who ripped son’s heart out strolls
550kg of mbanje dumped at cemetery

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News