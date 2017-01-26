Neighbours’ ‘stinky’ dispute spills into court

That’s why Saziso Sibanda from Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb approached the courts for a restraining order against her neighbour Mcebisi Ngwenya to stop him dumping his urine on her doorstep as revenge because she had allegedly been bewitching him.
Sithembile Ncube, sitting at the Bulawayo Civil Court, ordered Mcebisi Ngwenya not to enter or interfere with the use and enjoyment of his neighbour Saziso Sibanda’s property as well as harassing her with his urine.
Outlining evidence for the purpose of helping the magistrate to decide on the judgment against her neighbour, Sibanda described Ngwenya, her neighbour of 20 years as a “nuisance” who was disturbing her peace by pouring urine on her doorstep.
“Mcebisi Ngwenya has been my neighbour for 20 years and as a young man I saw him growing up. On 26 December at around 9pm on my way from town I found him together with his friend roaming in my yard.
“When I asked them what they were doing in my yard, Mcebisi started shouting at me saying he was taking back the urine I always put on his doorstep while adding that everyone in our community knew that I was bewitching him.
“And after threatening me with death I was later shocked when I got to the house to find a plastic with urine dumped on my doorstep. Rather than taking the law into my own hands I reported the matter at Luveve Police Station and that is when they advised me to seek a peace order against Mcebisi,” said a troubled Sibanda.
In a swank of shame, Ngwenya did not however, dispute his neighbour’s accusations. He remorsefully described the “urine” incident as “unfortunate”.
“I do not dispute anything that the applicant has said. The court can go ahead and grant her the peace order. Your Worship, what happened on the day in question was unfortunate,” he said.
Following his brazen admission that he was harassing his neighbour by dumping his urine on her doorstep, the magistrate however, sternly ordered Ngwenya not to go to her home without her inviting him as well as not to insult or threaten her in any way. – B-Metro
HIGHER Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday rubbished United Family International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa’s prophecy about Zimbabwe’s untapped massive oil reserves as rubbish.
By Everson Mushava
“Prophets around the world say weird ...
Two opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) members have applied to the High seeking the reversal of the recent appointments of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as additional vice presidents ...
HARARE - Outgoing Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday made revealing comments about the ongoing controversy surrounding the holding of public interviews to find his successor — saying President Robert Mugabe ...
HARARE - Fidelity Printers and Refiners CEO Alen Marimbe has implicated former Reserve Bank Governor Dr Gideon Gono in allegations of corruption involving millions of dollars.
In his sworn affidavit, Marimbe ...
