News Ticker

Chidyausiku fights back on CJ choice

17th January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

HARARE – Outgoing Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday made revealing comments about the ongoing controversy surrounding the holding of public interviews to find his successor — saying President Robert Mugabe never directed that the interviews be stopped.

Chidyausiku’s revelation came as the battle to appoint his successor has taken a decidedly factional tone, as the ruling Zanu PF’s brawling bigwigs fight to install a candidate acceptable to their respective camps.

It also comes after High Court judge, Justice Charles Hungwe, issued an interdict last month preventing the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) from proceeding with the public interviews — although the process still went ahead after the JSC filed an appeal against the interdict.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2017 judicial year yesterday, Chidyausiku said the interviewing process had been conducted in terms of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, and had happened after he had briefed the executive about the new procedure in appointing a new chief justice.

“I was surprised to receive communication a few days before the interviews were due to commence that an executive order had been issued ordering the JSC to stop the interviews for filling the post of Chief Justice,” he said.

Chidyausiku said he had responded to the communication by advising that the executive’s directive could not be complied with as it went against the Constitution.

“I have since established that the president never issued the alleged executive order to stop the interviews. Ever since adopting our stance to abide by the Constitution, a segment of the media has sought to impugn the integrity of the JSC. This is most regrettable,” he said.

Three candidates, Constitutional Court judge Paddington Garwe, JSC secretary Rita Makarau and deputy chief justice Luke Malaba were interviewed for the post last month, with a fourth candidate, High Court judge president George Chiweshe pulling out of the race at the last minute.

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Law School student Romeo Zibani launched an application five days before the scheduled interviews, seeking to stop the public interviews, resulting in Justice Hungwe delivering an order on December 11, stopping the interviews.

“It occurs to me that where a lawful process leads to an absurd result, in the sense that colleagues select each other for entitlement to public office, as argued by applicant, it cannot be sanctioned on the ground that it is provided for in the law. Such an approach is irrational,” Justice Hungwe ruled.

But the JSC immediately noted an appeal at the Supreme Court, thereby suspending Hungwe’s judgment.

At about the same time, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also in charge of the Justice ministry, had through an affidavit that was presented in court stated that he had begun a process to amend Section 180 of the Constitution, to change the process of appointing high level judicial officers.

Chidyausiku, who will be retiring from the bench at the end of February, said yesterday that the issue of whether the JSC did the correct thing or not was still to be determined by the courts.

“This is all I wish to say on this unfortunate debate. In this regard, I am inspired by Michelle Obama’s words of wisdom ‘when your detractors go low, you go higher’. You do not follow them to the gutter,” Chidyausiku said revealingly.

He also announced the retirement of Supreme Court judge Vernanda Ziyambi and High Court judge November Mtshiya. – Daily News

Related Posts
30 Arrested For Inciting Monday Violence – Police
30 Arrested For Inciting Monday Violence – Police
Harare,- Police in have arrested 30 people who allegedly incited the violence that rocked Harare’s satellite town of Ruwa and Epworth on Monday morning.   This was revealed by police spokesperson Senior ...
READ MORE
Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application
Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application
HARARE — A Harare High Court judge on Wednesday dismissed an urgent application filed by Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni challenging his suspension by Local Government Minister Savior Kasukuwere. Harare High Court ...
READ MORE
Shiri swindler freed on bail
Shiri swindler freed on bail
HARARE - Brian Tarisai Kambasha, who was jailed for three years for duping Airforce of Zimbabwe commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri of more than $50 000 in a botched solar ...
READ MORE
25 years for raping, infecting niece with HIV
25 years for raping, infecting niece with HIV
A 32-Year-Old Harare man has been jailed for an effective 25 years for raping his four-year-old niece and infecting her with HIV, the virus that causes Aids. The man and ...
READ MORE
3 cops fired for smuggling sue Chihuri
3 cops fired for smuggling sue Chihuri
THREE former officers from Fairbridge Police Station in Bulawayo, fired in October 2009 for allegedly smuggling potatoes and 600 sachets of cane spirits, while deployed at the Zimbabwe-Zambia Border Post, ...
READ MORE
Tomana not fit to be PG: JSC
Tomana not fit to be PG: JSC
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says Johannes Tomana is not a “fit and proper person” to continue in the esteemed office of Prosecutor-General in the wake of defying court orders ...
READ MORE
Mugabe in dramatic Moyo intervention
Mugabe in dramatic Moyo intervention
President Robert Mugabe personally ordered the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to let Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo skip court on Friday in yet another twist to the gripping ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Prime Minister-designate Morgan Tsvangirai answers a question during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (not pictured) at Quai d'Orsay palace, in Paris, France, 18 November 2008. Tsvangirai was cautiously optimistic regarding the political future of Zimbabwe but stated that negotiations with President Robert Mugabe will not go on forever. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS (zu dpa 0883) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++
MDC-T members sue Tsvangirai over Mudzuri, Chamisa appointments
Two opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) members have applied to the High seeking the reversal of the recent appointments of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as additional vice presidents ...
READ MORE
Six students ‘jailed for homosexuality’
Six students ‘jailed for homosexuality’
Tunis - A Tunisian court sentenced six students to three years in jail each on charges of homosexuality in a judgement condemned by rights activists, their lawyer said on Monday.  The ...
READ MORE
South Africa genitalia in freezer: search for victims
South Africa genitalia in freezer: search for victims
Johannesburg - Several neatly labelled bags containing amputated female genitalia stacked tidily inside a freezer led to the arrest of a Danish businessman at his Free State home. And on Monday ...
READ MORE
30 Arrested For Inciting Monday Violence – Police
Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application
Shiri swindler freed on bail
25 years for raping, infecting niece with HIV
3 cops fired for smuggling sue Chihuri
Tomana not fit to be PG: JSC
Mugabe in dramatic Moyo intervention
MDC-T members sue Tsvangirai over Mudzuri, Chamisa appointments
Six students ‘jailed for homosexuality’
South Africa genitalia in freezer: search for victims

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News