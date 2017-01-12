News Ticker

ConCourt clears Douglas Mwonzora

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that the 2009 arrest of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, on allegations of insulting President Robert Mugabe was a violation of his fundamental rights.

The full nine-member ConCourt bench headed by outgoing Chief Justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku, ruled that it was wrong for Mwonzora — a former legislator for Nyanga North — to be prosecuted for expressing his views at a political rally.

“It is declared that the prosecution of the applicant on allegations of having contravened Section 33(2)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) amounted to a deprivation of his personal liberty save as would have been authorised by law in contravention of Section 13(1) of the Constitution and was a denial of the fundamental right of the applicant to the protection of the law guaranteed under Section 18(1) of the Constitution,” said Deputy Chief Justice, Luke Malaba, in a ruling which all members of the ConCourt bench concurred with.

“The finding by the court is that if the facts alleged in the outline of the case for the prosecution were proved at the trial of the applicant they would not have constituted an offence.”

The case, which started in 2015, was finalised on November 23, and the full written judgment was made available this week.

Mwonzora was accused of undermining the Office of the President by calling President Mugabe a goblin among other things at an MDC-T rally held at Ruwangwe Growth Point in Nyanga in 2009.

When the trial started, Mwonzora, a lawyer by profession, took the matter the to ConCourt, challenging various aspects of the charges laid against him.

The ConCourt ruled that the State did not fully understand what constituted a crime of undermining the Office of the President in terms of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

“The prohibited statement must be about or concern the President or his office. The slogan exalting the MDC-T political party and the statement on corruption in government could not have been about or concerning the President. They could not be described as false statements either. The sarcasm in the conveyance of the message may have offended some of the listeners. It did not, however, make the message itself false. It was necessary for the State to indicate the false statements uttered by the applicant because it was required to state facts that would prove that the applicant had knowledge of the falsity of the statements.

“The statement that the President was a goblin was obviously a false statement. The offence is, however, not committed because a person has uttered at a public place a false statement about or concerning the President. The statement must be accompanied at the time of its utterance by the knowledge of its falsity and an intention to use it to engender feelings of hostility in the audience against the President. That is not even enough for the offence to be committed. The State must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the false statement about or concerning the President was capable of deceiving the hearer into believing it is true and that it was likely to arouse in the audience feelings of hostility towards the President or his office.” Financial Gazette

Related Posts
Conman targets DJs
Conman targets DJs
A 25-YEAR-OLD conman who was in the habit of waylaying unsuspecting Mutare disc-jockeys and stealing their tools of the trade was arrested recently. Lazarus Muyambo of Number 129 DC, Mutasa Township, ...
READ MORE
Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges
Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges
THE Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reportedly deployed an investigation team to Tsholotsho district to find out if Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) ...
READ MORE
Probe Magaya, court told
Probe Magaya, court told
A HARARE man accused of defrauding Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya of $116 000 in a botched vehicle import deal last week accused the charismatic church ...
READ MORE
Meeting focuses minds on Bashir and the jurisdiction question
Meeting focuses minds on Bashir and the jurisdiction question
DURING the past two weeks, member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have gathered in The Hague for the annual session of the Assembly of States Parties to the ...
READ MORE
Cops bash bar owner for closing late
Cops bash bar owner for closing late
TWO police officers appeared in court for beating up a Bulawayo nightclub owner for not closing his joint on time. Just like police brutality portrayal in American movies, Philemon Mushore ...
READ MORE
Shiri swindler freed on bail
Shiri swindler freed on bail
HARARE - Brian Tarisai Kambasha, who was jailed for three years for duping Airforce of Zimbabwe commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri of more than $50 000 in a botched solar ...
READ MORE
Tajamuka-Sesijikile spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi granted bail
Tajamuka-Sesijikile spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi granted bail
HARARE - Tajamuka-Sesijikile spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, who is facing charges of destroying goods in Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s supermarket, has been granted bail. Harare magistrate Noel Mupeyiwa found Kereke guilty of ...
READ MORE
Magaya trial: a dozen of witnesses to testify
Magaya trial: a dozen of witnesses to testify
ELEVEN witnesses have been lined up to testify against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya, who is facing charges of rape, when his trial takes off at the ...
READ MORE
Dad sues daughter over sexually suggestive dances
Dad sues daughter over sexually suggestive dances
A Bulawayo man sued his daughter for twerking and dancing provocatively in front of him while bragging that her sexual organ was her source of income. By Gibson Mhaka Martin Kamura Ncube ...
READ MORE
Growing mbanje lands village head in trouble
Growing mbanje lands village head in trouble
GROWING mbanje for alleged spiritual appeasements landed a Nyanga village head in trouble after police found 24 plants of the drug in his garden. The 29-year-old traditional leader, Hillarious Mukwekwe from ...
READ MORE
Conman targets DJs
Fresh embezzlement allegations against Prof Moyo emerges
Probe Magaya, court told
Meeting focuses minds on Bashir and the jurisdiction
Cops bash bar owner for closing late
Shiri swindler freed on bail
Tajamuka-Sesijikile spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi granted bail
Magaya trial: a dozen of witnesses to testify
Dad sues daughter over sexually suggestive dances
Growing mbanje lands village head in trouble

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News