Couple commits suicide in infidelity row

The above words form the script in the life of Tapiwa Shumba from Matambe in Mwenezi who saved his wife’s lover known in the area as “Zelas” from hanging himself in a bedroom hut where he caught them pants down.
After saving the guy who had just had sex with his wife, he found life so unjust and proceeded to commit suicide. Out of disgrace his wife Precious Shumba also took her own life.
Tapiwa had left home for Masvingo and he was due back the following day but his plans changed as he returned at night to find his wife in bed with another man.
“On his return he knocked at the bedroom hut but Precious took long to open. He sensed something was amiss then broke down the door.
“When he got inside, he found his wife in the company of Zelas who out of panic tried to hang himself,” said one of the neighbours.Shumba reportedly cut the rope which Zelas had tied on the roof before asking his wife why she was cheating on him.
“When she failed to explain what was happening, he just walked out of the hut leaving her alone since Zelas had also fled.
“Shumba was found hanging dead the following day and to everyone’s surprise, some villagers also found Precious hanging as well later during the day,” said the villager.
Shumba’s father Fanny Matambe said what the deceased did was not fair to the family, they should have found a better solution.
“The family is still shocked at why Tapiwa and his wife decided to take their lives.
“They should have solved the problem instead of what they did and now their children are orphans.”
Since the terrible incident, Zelas disappeared from the village and his whereabouts are unknown. – B-Metro
Former cabinet minister Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana has been taken to the High Court over a debt amounting to $15 000.
Former cabinet minister Munyaradzi Paul MangwanaMangwana and his wife, Pauline, bought ...
HARARE —Burglars broke into Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Professor Jonathan Moyo’s office at the New Government Complex on Saturday night and police have launched investigations to ascertain the ...
HARARE — Zimbabwe High Court judge Lavendar Makoni has paved the way for the possible suspension pending dismissal of Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana.
Justice Makoni dismissed a request by Tomana that ...
London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance. The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York […]
London— Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter. Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was […]
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]