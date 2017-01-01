News Ticker

Moyo says there is no need to amend constitution, Mugabe already has powers to appoint judges

1st January 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, said to be one of the leaders of the G40 faction of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, says it is ugly propaganda to say that the proposed amendment to the national constitution will empower the President to appoint the chief justice, deputy chief justice and the judge president because he already has that power.

The government has announced that it is amending the constitution, only adopted three years ago, to allow the President to appoint the three key judges and has stopped public interviews that were supposed to be conducted this month.

Four candidates had been short-listed but apparently one of the judges who is believed to be the party favourite was not among the four.

Sources say the judge was advised not to apply.

In a 10-point tweet, Moyo says while the constitution is amendable, any amendment should be based on truth, substantive reasons and public interest.

He says that the claim that section 180 of the constitution is a Movement for Democratic Change provision is false. Instead the proposed amendment is closer to MDC position.

The MDC COPAC position had the President nominating and approval was with Senate after confirmation hearing but this was rejected. Instead it was agreed to have transparency in all judiciary appointments.

The proposed amendment takes away transparency in the appointment of the chief justice, the deputy chief justice and judge president and controversially involves Senate, he argues.

“It’s ugly propaganda that proposed amendment will EMPOWER Pres to appoint CJ, DCJ & JP: he has that power now!” Moyo tweeted.

“Under proposed Amendment the same maligned JSC juniors will still recommend seniors BUT without transparency!

“It’s not right to embolden or create opposition to ZANU-PF in 2017 thru an unnecessary Constitutional Amendment!

“There’s no TRUTH, no SUBSTANTIVE REASON & no PUBLIC INTEREST warranting amendment of s180 of the Constitution!

“From 1999 to 2013 Zimbos were badly divided over a new Constitution. It’s wrong to bring those divisions back!”

Section 180 of the constitution clearly states that “The chief justice, the deputy chief justice, the judge president of the High Court and all other judges are appointed by the President in accordance with this section.”

Below is the section is full:

180  Appointment of judges

(1) The Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice, the Judge President of the High Court and all other judges are appointed by the President in accordance with this section.

(2) Whenever the office of a judge referred to in subsection (1) is vacant or it is otherwise necessary to appoint such a judge, the Judicial Service Commission must—

(a)   advertise the position and invite applications;

(b)   invite the President and the public to make nominations;

(c)   conduct public interviews of prospective candidates;

(d)   prepare a list of three qualified persons as nominees for the office;  and

(e)   submit the list to the President;

whereupon, subject to subsection (3), the President must appoint one of the nominees to the office concerned.

(3) If the President considers that none of the persons on the list submitted to him in terms of subsection (2)(e) are suitable for appointment to the office, he or she must require the Judicial Service Commission to submit a further list of three qualified persons, whereupon the President must appoint one of the nominees to the office concerned.

(4) The President must cause notice of every appointment under this section to be published in the Gazette.

The Insider

Related Posts
Chaos at SADC summit venue as police clash with protesters in Harare
Chaos at SADC summit venue as police clash with protesters in Harare
Harare - Armed police and over 200 members of Zimbabwe's main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) clashed in the Harare central business district on Tuesday morning, in front ...
READ MORE
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, is the latest minister in recent weeks to formally come under the cosh from his own constituency, as Zanu PF’s seemingly unstoppable factional and succession ...
READ MORE
Police Arrest MDC-T’s Douglas Mwonzora Over Tsvangirai ID
Police Arrest MDC-T’s Douglas Mwonzora Over Tsvangirai ID
HARARE—Police on Tuesday arrested Movement for Democratic Change secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, outside the High Court in central Harare after he questioned security details at the court for demanding that ...
READ MORE
Tomana clarifies statement on consential age of sex
Tomana clarifies statement on consential age of sex
Prosecutor-General (PG) Johannes Tomana has warned political vultures to stop trying to gag him from stating what the law says as his duty is just to implement and not to ...
READ MORE
Woman says hubby forced her to stage armed robbery
Woman says hubby forced her to stage armed robbery
A WOMAN who allegedly teamed up with her husband and his brother to stage an armed robbery at Molsky Distributors (exclusive distributors of Savanna Tobacco brands) in Bulawayo where more ...
READ MORE
Wife accused of eating unborn baby
Wife accused of eating unborn baby
A MARANGE woman is up in arms with her husband and his second wife who incessantly accuse her of trying to eat their unborn baby through witchcraft. Renika Mundandishe told presiding ...
READ MORE
Married man finds lover in rival’s arms
Married man finds lover in rival’s arms
THE court gallery was left shell shocked when a married man admitted to assaulting his extra-marital lover using a satellite dish holder after catching her pants down with a new ...
READ MORE
Form One pupil rapes 6 girls
Form One pupil rapes 6 girls
A 15-YEAR-OLD Form One pupil at a secondary school in Buhera did the unthinkable when he waylaid six primary school girls on their way home from school and raped them ...
READ MORE
‘Mandiwanzira in $4m NetOne scandal’
‘Mandiwanzira in $4m NetOne scandal’
Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been accused of interfering in the operations of mobile communication provider, NetOne, and corruptly handpicking a Chinese firm to investigate Huawei, with ...
READ MORE
Man murdered during dispute over spanners
Man murdered during dispute over spanners
A PLUMTREE man recently appeared in court charged with murder after he fatally attacked his friend in a dispute over spanners. Mehluli Moyo (21) was charged with the murder of Nhlanhla ...
READ MORE
Chaos at SADC summit venue as police clash
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Police Arrest MDC-T’s Douglas Mwonzora Over Tsvangirai ID
Tomana clarifies statement on consential age of sex
Woman says hubby forced her to stage armed
Wife accused of eating unborn baby
Married man finds lover in rival’s arms
Form One pupil rapes 6 girls
‘Mandiwanzira in $4m NetOne scandal’
Man murdered during dispute over spanners

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News