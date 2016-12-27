Teenage boy steals dad’s $2 000 to host party – report

A 31-years-old Zimbabwean man reportedly poisoned his child before killing himself because he suspected his wife of cheating.
According to the state-owned Chronicle, Moreblessing Moyana hanged himself from a nearby tree ...
HARARE - Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo failed to appear in the Harare Magistrate’s Court on Friday to answer to charges of corruption.
Prosecutor Lovett Masuku registered his ...
HARARE — Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana was on Thursday suspended pending investigations by a tribunal appointed by President Robert Mugabe.
At the same time, Tomana’s trial on allegations of abuse of ...
CHIEF Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday ruled that the court application filed by former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and his nephew Temba Mliswa, challenging their expulsion from Parliament, ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]