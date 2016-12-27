News Ticker

Teenage boy steals dad’s $2 000 to host party – report

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Bulawayo – A Zimbabwean teenage boy has reportedly appeared before a court for stealing over $2 000 from his father to host a party for his friends.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the 15-years-old boy (name withheld for ethical reasons) stole the cash which his father had been saving to build a house.

The boy’s father was based in the United Kingdom and had come back home for the Christmas holiday.

The father had stashed the money in a cash box, when his son broke it and made off with at least $2 200 before coming back at a later stage to steal $100 more.

Evidence before the court indicated that at the party, the teenager was joined by a group of teenagers notorious for hosting sex orgies, while drinking expensive alcohol.

The court heard that on December 9 the boy’s father opened the safe and discovered that only $300 was left.

The teenage boy confessed to his mother after she confronted him.

His father later reported him to the police leading to his arrest.

Related Posts
Zimbabwean mechanic stabs nurse wife to death in UK
Zimbabwean mechanic stabs nurse wife to death in UK
A MECHANIC allegedly stabbed his wife to death at her home two weeks after he was cleared of beating her up, a court in the UK heard this week. Shonhiwa “Gibson” ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean man poisons child, hangs himself over ‘cheating’ wife
Zimbabwean man poisons child, hangs himself over ‘cheating’ wife
A 31-years-old Zimbabwean man reportedly poisoned his child before killing himself because he suspected his wife of cheating. According to the state-owned Chronicle, Moreblessing Moyana hanged himself from a nearby tree ...
READ MORE
Boyfriend thumped; Truck driver shows no mercy for wife’s lover
Boyfriend thumped; Truck driver shows no mercy for wife’s lover
A CROSS border truck driver ran amok and viciously attacked a Dangamvura man for allegedly bedding his wife after he got wind that his house was now a love nest ...
READ MORE
Warrant of arrest issued against Jonathan Moyo
Warrant of arrest issued against Jonathan Moyo
HARARE - Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo failed to appear in the Harare Magistrate’s Court on Friday to answer to charges of corruption. Prosecutor Lovett Masuku registered his ...
READ MORE
Tsikamutanda rapes girl (17)
Tsikamutanda rapes girl (17)
A NYANGA self-styled exorcist, popularly known as Tsikamutanda, last week lured a 17-year-old girl to a lodge and raped her once before vanishing.The man, who is also popularly known as ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor General Suspended
Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor General Suspended
HARARE — Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana was on Thursday suspended pending investigations by a tribunal appointed by President Robert Mugabe. At the same time, Tomana’s trial on allegations of abuse of ...
READ MORE
Tomana accused of shielding Kereke
Tomana accused of shielding Kereke
HARARE - Prosecutor-general Johannes Tomana yesterday asked for a postponement in a matter in which he is accused of failing to comply with a court order to issue a certificate ...
READ MORE
Court stops Grace Mugabe evictions
Court stops Grace Mugabe evictions
HIGH COURT judge, Erica Ndewere has ordered an immediate stop to the demolition of homes belonging to 200 families settled at a Mazowe farm the First Lady, Grace Mugabe was ...
READ MORE
Mutasa, Mliswa’s application urgent: Chief Justice rules
Mutasa, Mliswa’s application urgent: Chief Justice rules
CHIEF Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku yesterday ruled that the court application filed by former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and his nephew Temba Mliswa, challenging their expulsion from Parliament, ...
READ MORE
Broke state owned ZimPapers sued again
Broke state owned ZimPapers sued again
Harare - Zimbabwe’s state owned publisher ZimPapers has suffered another blow after being sued for $300 000 by Harare West MP Jessie Majome(MDC-T) who alleged that the publications report's ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean mechanic stabs nurse wife to death in
Zimbabwean man poisons child, hangs himself over ‘cheating’
Boyfriend thumped; Truck driver shows no mercy for
Warrant of arrest issued against Jonathan Moyo
Tsikamutanda rapes girl (17)
Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor General Suspended
Tomana accused of shielding Kereke
Court stops Grace Mugabe evictions
Mutasa, Mliswa’s application urgent: Chief Justice rules
Broke state owned ZimPapers sued again

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News