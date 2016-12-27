Teenage boy steals dad’s $2 000 to host party – report

Bulawayo – A Zimbabwean teenage boy has reportedly appeared before a court for stealing over $2 000 from his father to host a party for his friends.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the 15-years-old boy (name withheld for ethical reasons) stole the cash which his father had been saving to build a house.

The boy’s father was based in the United Kingdom and had come back home for the Christmas holiday.

The father had stashed the money in a cash box, when his son broke it and made off with at least $2 200 before coming back at a later stage to steal $100 more.

Evidence before the court indicated that at the party, the teenager was joined by a group of teenagers notorious for hosting sex orgies, while drinking expensive alcohol.

The court heard that on December 9 the boy’s father opened the safe and discovered that only $300 was left.

The teenage boy confessed to his mother after she confronted him.

His father later reported him to the police leading to his arrest.