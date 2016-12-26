Zimbabwean man arrested after missing Limpopo girl found

Makhado – A 40-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested and will be charged with child stealing after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly taken from her home in Louis Trichardt on Saturday and found in Musina in the man’s company, Limpopo police said.

The girl managed to slip away from her alleged abductor at about 2pm on Sunday and alerted members of the community who apprehended the man and called police, police said in a statement.

The child was taken to hospital for medical attention and had since been discharged.

“The motive for the incident is not known at this stage but all possibilities are being investigated. Meanwhile, the seven-year-old child who was reported missing in Waterval has since returned home unharmed,” the statement said.

African News Agency