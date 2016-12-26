News Ticker

Zimbabwean man arrested after missing Limpopo girl found

26th December 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Makhado – A 40-year-old Zimbabwean national has been arrested and will be charged with child stealing after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly taken from her home in Louis Trichardt on Saturday and found in Musina in the man’s company, Limpopo police said.

The girl managed to slip away from her alleged abductor at about 2pm on Sunday and alerted members of the community who apprehended the man and called police, police said in a statement.

The child was taken to hospital for medical attention and had since been discharged.

“The motive for the incident is not known at this stage but all possibilities are being investigated. Meanwhile, the seven-year-old child who was reported missing in Waterval has since returned home unharmed,” the statement said.

African News Agency

Related Posts
Man rapes sister-in-law
Man rapes sister-in-law
A Mutasa tout who could not control his sexual desire to the extent of unashamedly raping  his young brother’s wife (16) will languish in prison for the next 18 years.Letford ...
READ MORE
Grade 7 Zvishavane pupil drops out after marriage proposal
Grade 7 Zvishavane pupil drops out after marriage proposal
Zvishavane – A grade seven pupil at Kandodo Primary School in Zvishavane has dropped out of school after her 20-year-old boyfriend asked for her hand in marriage. The two had been ...
READ MORE
Murder: Killed for making noise in church
Murder: Killed for making noise in church
AN Odzi man was last Saturday allegedly murdered by a church-mate after the latter accused him of making noise with his cellphone during a service. Panganai Mutinhima (18) allegedly stabbed Silas ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s son fined for negligent driving
Mnangagwa’s son fined for negligent driving
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Samora Samuel, was yesterday fined $100 or one-month imprisonment by Marondera magistrate Josephine Sande for negligent driving. By Jairos Saunyama Samora (28), of 127 Broadlands Road, Emerald Hill ...
READ MORE
Mujuru summoned to High Court
Mujuru summoned to High Court
HARARE – Former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru has been summoned to an edict meeting set for today at the High Court to appoint an executor of the estate of ...
READ MORE
Pistorius sentencing: Judge Masipa branded an ’embarrassment to the justice system’
Pistorius sentencing: Judge Masipa branded an ’embarrassment to the justice system’
The judge who has sentenced Oscar Pistorius for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been branded an “embarrassment to the justice system” by a women’s rights group for ...
READ MORE
High Court Judge President George Chiweshe
Zimbabwe court keeps police ban on protests
HARARE - Zimbabwe's High Court on Tuesday upheld a month-long police ban on protests in the capital on the grounds that this was necessary to preserve peace, a lawyer representing opposition ...
READ MORE
Form One pupil rapes 6 girls
Form One pupil rapes 6 girls
A 15-YEAR-OLD Form One pupil at a secondary school in Buhera did the unthinkable when he waylaid six primary school girls on their way home from school and raped them ...
READ MORE
Female ‘rapists’ re-surface
Female ‘rapists’ re-surface
MASVINGO - Female ‘rapists’ have re-surfaced and are plying the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway with police saying they have recorded three cases in two weeks.   National police spokesperson, Charity Charamba said the female ...
READ MORE
Mangoma’s “Adultery” Case Collapses
Mangoma’s “Adultery” Case Collapses
Harare,– A Zimbabwean court has dismissed an application filed by an opposition party youth leader seeking a peace order against Renewal Democrats Zimbabwe leader Elton Mangoma who allegedly snatched his ...
READ MORE
Man rapes sister-in-law
Grade 7 Zvishavane pupil drops out after marriage
Murder: Killed for making noise in church
Mnangagwa’s son fined for negligent driving
Mujuru summoned to High Court
Pistorius sentencing: Judge Masipa branded an ’embarrassment to
Zimbabwe court keeps police ban on protests
Form One pupil rapes 6 girls
Female ‘rapists’ re-surface
Mangoma’s “Adultery” Case Collapses

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News