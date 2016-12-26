News Ticker

ZANU-PF MP says misuse of funds will not be stopped unless culprits are brought to book

26th December 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

A Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front legislator Reuben Marumahoko says it will be difficult to curb misuse of government funds as long as the culprits are not brought to book.

“For so many times, the Public Account Committee has reported that ministries are not taking seriously the reports from the Auditor General, that is the qualified accounts,” he said during the debate on the report of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“We have reported time and again and no action has been taken.  No reprimands have been proffered to the ministries, it is always silent.  I think it is important that all those ministries or the permanent secretaries that reported to have not taken note of the disqualification of their accounts; some action be taken so that this should not recur time and again.”

Marumahoko sid one of the problems was that the Ministry of Finance was paying suppliers directly. This made it difficult for line ministries to follow all their accounts.

Contribution

HON. MARUMAHOKO: Thank you Madam Speaker.  The report that has been presented to the House by the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Portfolio Committee, the observations that we have heard her expressing here are almost observations that are always reported by the Committee from every Ministry without any change year in, year out.  If you look at the way the Ministry of Industry’s accounts were run, you may try to blame the Ministry but it was the system that was introduced by the whole Government, that of direct payment to the debtors.  It is very difficult for anyone to maintain the books when payment is being made direct by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.  It is very difficult to follow the events, very difficult to follow all the accounts if payments are made by Treasury.

HON. MUTSEYAMI:  On a point of order Madam Speaker.  My point of order is very precise and short.  In the gallery we have a Chief and he has not yet been recognised.  So, as MDC we need to recognise the Chief.

Hon. Members started clapping  and ululating in respect of the Chief.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER:  Thank you very much Hon. Mutseyami, it has been noted but we were still waiting for the name from the Public Relations Office.

HON. MARUMAHOKO:  Madam Speaker, for so many times, the Public Account Committee has reported that Ministries are not taking seriously the reports from the Auditor General, that is the qualified accounts.  We have reported time and again and no action has been taken.  No reprimands have been proffered to the Ministries, it is always silent.  I think it is important that all those Ministries or the Permanent Secretaries that reported to have not taken note of the disqualification of their accounts; some action be taken so that this should not recur time and again.

Madam Speaker, you have heard of some unidentified deposits, that is a very serious observation.  Unidentified receipts or monies that have been deposited may end up as fraud because nobody knows where this money came from and nobody knows what to do with the money but the money has been deposited, where did it come from.  It has been very difficult for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to trace the money up to the time we produced this report, none of the money was identified, where it came from, what it meant and what it is supposed to be used for.  Those are very serious anomalies in accounts.  Ministries should take very seriously these reports from the Auditor General.  All in all, I need to thank our Chairperson for a job well done. This is a report that the House should really look into and then adopt it.  I thank you.

Related Posts
Magaya in another storm; man beaten up and tortured by Police
Magaya in another storm; man beaten up and tortured by Police
HARARE - Four Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) detective sergeants allegedly linked to PHD founder, Prophet Walter Magaya are being investigated following a complaint of assault and torture by Upenyu Mashangwa ...
READ MORE
Man kills lover for screaming ex’s name during sex
Man kills lover for screaming ex’s name during sex
SUNRISE. — Authorities say a Florida man who called 911 to say his girlfriend was having trouble breathing, later admitted killing her. Sunrise police told local news media that 24-year-old ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe man held over illegal gold in Botswana
Zimbabwe man held over illegal gold in Botswana
Gaborone -A Zimbabwean illegal immigrant has been arrested in Botswana and charged with illegal possession of gold, the weekly Echo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Emmanuel Mshonga, 48, who lives in Tlokweng ...
READ MORE
Corruption Chief Kasukuwere makes desperate attempts to explain source of wealth
Corruption Chief Kasukuwere makes desperate attempts to explain source of wealth
HARARE - Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere must explain his “staggering wealth”, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya has said. While the combative ex-freedom fighter was backed ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa’s son arrested for rape
Mutsvangwa’s son arrested for rape
WAR veterans leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville appeared in court on Friday charged with raping and indecently assaulting a 43-year-old woman. BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE Neville (36), was granted $50 bail and remanded ...
READ MORE
Ghana suspends 7 high court judges
Ghana suspends 7 high court judges
Accra - Ghana's government suspended seven out of 12 high court judges on Monday in the wake of allegations of bribery stemming from a documentary made by an investigative journalist. The ...
READ MORE
‘I’ve been very gullible’: Scots businessman gave £1.5mln to Zimbabwean hairdresser
‘I’ve been very gullible’: Scots businessman gave £1.5mln to Zimbabwean hairdresser
SCOTLAND – A MARRIED businessman has told how he wrecked his life by giving £1.5million to a hairdresser. Robin Dixon, 69, said he handed over the huge sum to Zimbabwe-born Lumbidzani ...
READ MORE
Man caught pants down with pig
Man caught pants down with pig
MARONDERA - A 22-year old Marondera man who was caught pants down having a sexual act with a pig was yesterday slapped with a six month jail term by Marondera ...
READ MORE
1’mini-skirt’ tout arrested
1’mini-skirt’ tout arrested
HARARE - Police say they expect to arrest more touts who stripped a 28-year-old woman at Fourth Street commuter omnibus terminus this year following the arrest of one of the ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF factions brawl over new chief justice
Zanu PF factions brawl over new chief justice
HARARE - Zanu PF's seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and succession and wars are having a debilitating effect on government operations, with the deadly fights now also getting in the way ...
READ MORE
Magaya in another storm; man beaten up and
Man kills lover for screaming ex’s name during
Zimbabwe man held over illegal gold in Botswana
Corruption Chief Kasukuwere makes desperate attempts to explain
Mutsvangwa’s son arrested for rape
Ghana suspends 7 high court judges
‘I’ve been very gullible’: Scots businessman gave £1.5mln
Man caught pants down with pig
1’mini-skirt’ tout arrested
Zanu PF factions brawl over new chief justice

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News