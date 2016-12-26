News Ticker

Rights defenders urged to challenge private sector abuses

26th December 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 0

Harare,– A retired judge has urged human rights lawyers in Zimbabwe to also direct their energies towards glaring rights violations by corporates on top of those committed by the state.

Retired Justice Moses Chinengo was speaking at a recent ceremony which saw the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) unveil its new offices in Harare, Kodzero/ Amalungelo house.

“I would like to urge this organisation to expand its horizons and continue to be guided by the social and economic context,” Chinhengo said.

“At the moment, I must say… that I remain a bit concerned that just as with the concept of corporate complicity and legal accountability, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has not yet been fully seized with the United Guiding Principles on Business and Human rights, if it has I am yet to see the work around that.”

Zimbabwe has in the recent past experienced an increase in cases of firms, with government approval, driving out communities from their ancestral lands to pave wave for mining, agricultural or related business operations.

The most prominent cases have been the displacement of villagers from Marange communal lands in Manicaland for resettlement elsewhere to make way for diamond mining operations.

Some 3 000 families were also displaced from the Tokwe-Mukosi dam basin in southeastern Masvingo province and resettled away from their land ostensibly as a precautionary measure to avert flooding disasters at Tokwe Mukosi and to make way for agricultural and other business operations around the manmade water source.

While rights lawyers have been quick to provide legal representation for villagers often arrested for protesting the abuses, little has been done by the lawyers to help affected communities challenge the grabbing of their land.

Meanwhile, rights lawyers have been very visible in cases of state abuse against anti-government protesters in Harare.

Chinhengo urged the lawyers to show the same vigour that they have shown towards the state.

“While we remain focused on the state, there are people behind the exploitation of resources who are really interested in Chiadzwa. So we must look into this. As ZLHR, what is the role played by cooperates,” he added.

Chinengo, an affiliate of the International Commission of Jurists, encouraged Zimbabwe’s lawyers to focus their energies towards abuses in mines.

“As an affiliate to the International Commission of Jurists, we expect Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to become more engaged on issues of cooperate social accountability. I was advised that a strategy is being finalised. This strategy is long overdue. In this country, there continues to be corporate complicity in human rights violations. I was thinking as I was preparing this speech on what really is at the eviction of people in Chiadzwa about. Is it not all about diamonds?” said the former judge.

The opening of the Kodzero-Amalungelo House was hailed as a boost for human rights in the country as it was expected to become a human rights hub, providing clients with access to a diverse range of legal services in a secure environment.

 

In the long term, the hub will improve inter-organisational collaboration as the human rights and law-based CSOs will create synergies in their service delivery, while reducing transport costs for clients.

