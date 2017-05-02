Man nabbed for attempting citizen’s arrest on Moyo

HARARE – MDC’s Harare province youth secretary-general, Denford Ngadziore, was dragged to court yesterday after he allegedly attempted to effect a citizen’s arrest on Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Ngadziore, 32, of Mabelreign, appeared before Harare magistrate Arnold Maburo.

He was being charged with contravening Section 25(5) of the Public Order and Security Act, which prohibits convening a public gathering without notifying a regulatory authority.

Ngadziore — also a member of pressure group Tajamuka/Sesijike — was represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’ Obey Shava.

He was released on $100 bail pending commencement of his trial on November 18 before being ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with witnesses.

Prosecutor, Nancy Chandakaona, alleged that on October 17 this year at around 11am, Ngadziore went to Higher and Tertiary Education ministry offices.

He reportedly proceeded to the department of Industrial Training and Trade Testing Harare regional offices at Shell House and convened before addressing an unsanctioned gathering.

In Ngadziore’s address, the court heard, he demanded the immediate arrest of Moyo.

Ngadziore reportedly alleged that Moyo had misappropriated Zimbabwe Development Fund’s finances.

According to the State, Ngadziore did not notify the regulatory authority at Harare Central Police District, thereby breaching sections of Posa.

He was later arrested on November 2 this year by CID Law and Order. – Daily News