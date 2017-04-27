News Ticker

Cop dumps two children at father in-law’s house

23rd October 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 25

A MAN from Bulawayo’s Nketa 8 suburb dragged his son in law, a police officer, to the Maintenance Court after the cop abandoned his two children he left at the man’s house four years ago.

The court heard the children have since stopped attending school because they have no money for fees.

Mr Alpheas Moyo (71) of Nketa 8 suburb told Bulawayo Maintenance Court Magistrate Mr Manasa Musiiwa that Parson Tshuma, a police officer based in Harare, left his children four years ago during school holidays and never returned.

He said he wanted Tshuma to contribute $200 monthly for the upkeep of his two children whose school fees was not paid for the whole of last year.

“Your worship, Tshuma`s children are no longer going to school. He dumped them when the first born was supposed to start Form One. I made sure that the children continued with their education but unfortunately, the first born didn`t manage to write Ordinary Level exams because l failed to raise her examination fees,” said Mr Moyo.

He said he was now old and as such could not fend for his grandchildren.

In defence, Tshuma said he could not afford to pay $200.

“I can`t afford $200 because my wife is expecting and l have to buy preparations for a baby. I think my ex-wife is also working in Harare and she has an obligation to contribute towards the upkeep of our children,” he said.

The magistrate ordered Tshuma to deposit $150 per month into Moyo`s account with effect from this month end until the children reach the age of 18 or become self-supportive.

Chronicle

