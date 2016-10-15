Prominent lawyer bashes wife’s boyfriend

PROMINENT Harare lawyer, Basil Makururu, allegedly teamed up with his friend and kidnapped a music producer he suspected of having an affair with his wife before giving him a thorough hiding.

Basil Makururu is alleged to have kidnapped Watungwa Tararama, who plies his trade at Century House, moments after he disembarked from Sharon Makururu’s car in the city centre and took him to his house in Hatfield.

Sharon is believed to be married to the legal practitioner.

Basil was arrested and taken to the Harare magistrates’ court charged with kidnapping and assault.

He denied the charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Arnold Maburo.

Basil’s friend, who happens to be a mechanic, is still on the run.

Circumstances leading to Makururu’s arrest are that on September 25 at around 3pm, Tararama had intention to go to Market Square bus terminus along Mbuya Nehanda Street.

It was when Sharon offered to drive him to the bus terminus from his workplace at Century House.

Reports are that Tararama initially refused out of fear of Makururu whom he had once picked a misunderstanding over Sharon.

But Sharon ‘sweet-talked’ him before he gave in, according to the State.

The court heard that whilst they were along the way to the bus terminus, Sharon spotted her husband’s car trailing them.

It is said that Sharon accelerated her car with her husband in pursuit.

Sharon reportedly dropped Tararama at the corner of Robert Mugabe Road and Inez Terrace and sped off.

Allegations are that Makururu parked his car where Tararama had been dropped, teamed up with his unidentified friend and dragged Tararama into their car.

Makururu started accusing Tararama of having a love affair with his wife before they started showering him with fists.

They then drove to Makururu’s house in Hatfield where they forced Tararama into the house.

Allegations are that they locked the door from inside and started beating up Tararama with a log.

Makururu is alleged to have attacked him with a wire under his feet several times.

Further allegations are that Makururu and his friend only stopped attacking Tararama after the former’s mother-in-law arrived at the house.

Sharon is also said to have later followed in the company of Tararama’s friend identified as Ozilion Jambanga.