Prominent lawyer bashes wife’s boyfriend

PROMINENT Harare lawyer, Basil Makururu, allegedly teamed up with his friend and kidnapped a music producer he suspected of having an affair with his wife before giving him a thorough hiding.
Basil Makururu is alleged to have kidnapped Watungwa Tararama, who plies his trade at Century House, moments after he disembarked from Sharon Makururu’s car in the city centre and took him to his house in Hatfield.
Sharon is believed to be married to the legal practitioner.
Basil was arrested and taken to the Harare magistrates’ court charged with kidnapping and assault.
He denied the charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Arnold Maburo.
Basil’s friend, who happens to be a mechanic, is still on the run.
Circumstances leading to Makururu’s arrest are that on September 25 at around 3pm, Tararama had intention to go to Market Square bus terminus along Mbuya Nehanda Street.
It was when Sharon offered to drive him to the bus terminus from his workplace at Century House.
Reports are that Tararama initially refused out of fear of Makururu whom he had once picked a misunderstanding over Sharon.
But Sharon ‘sweet-talked’ him before he gave in, according to the State.
The court heard that whilst they were along the way to the bus terminus, Sharon spotted her husband’s car trailing them.
It is said that Sharon accelerated her car with her husband in pursuit.
Sharon reportedly dropped Tararama at the corner of Robert Mugabe Road and Inez Terrace and sped off.
Allegations are that Makururu parked his car where Tararama had been dropped, teamed up with his unidentified friend and dragged Tararama into their car.
Makururu started accusing Tararama of having a love affair with his wife before they started showering him with fists.
They then drove to Makururu’s house in Hatfield where they forced Tararama into the house.
Allegations are that they locked the door from inside and started beating up Tararama with a log.
Makururu is alleged to have attacked him with a wire under his feet several times.
Further allegations are that Makururu and his friend only stopped attacking Tararama after the former’s mother-in-law arrived at the house.
Sharon is also said to have later followed in the company of Tararama’s friend identified as Ozilion Jambanga.
MUTARE – Five MDC-T activists were arrested last Friday and charged with public violence after they allegedly stormed a government free seed distribution programme in Samarenga Village, Honde Valley in ...
Bulawayo - Zimbabwean authorities have deported at least 13 SA-bound Ugandans after they entered the southern African country illegally, a report on Wednesday said.
According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the ...
FINANCE minister, Patrick Chinamasa has dismissed social media reports that his son, Tino was arrested while trying to smuggle $7 million through Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.
by STAFF REPORTER
Chinamasa said ...
HARARE.—A Goromonzi North man, Moenda Mbera, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe using vulgar words.
Thirty-five year-old Mbera was supposed to have appeared before a Murehwa Magistrate ...
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]
