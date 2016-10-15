Man offers 50 cents maintenance

News Ticker

15th October 2016 Crime & Courts

AN EPWORTH vendor offered to pay 50 cents per day as maintenance for his minor child arguing that he was too poor to pay anything more.

Tichaona Mungate revealed this at the Harare civil court where he was sued by Effort Tarunga for child neglect.

They appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko.

Tichaona argued that he was just a vendor who was struggling to make ends meet in Epworth.

“I do not earn much and I most certainly cannot afford to pay the amount that she has claimed. I am a vegetable vendor who gets US$60 per month. Things are difficult and business is no longer booming like before.

“I am married and I have two other children. My family also needs to be taken care of and I will not be able to handle the expenses. Another worrying thing is that she is claiming maintenance for a child she does not allow me to see.

“She says the child is mine yet she does not want me to see him. She is married and is staying with another man so I end up confused thinking who the child’s real father is,” he said.

Effort who claimed US$80 for the upkeep of one minor child said Tichaona had to take responsibility of his child.

“He is a vendor who sells different goods. He makes US$300 per month. He is not married like he is claiming and he does not have any other children.

“He has to take part in his child’s upkeep because we are both his parents. It is not fair that I take care of the child’s responsibilities all by myself,” Effort said.

Mateko ordered Tichaona to pay US$30 monthly for his child’s upkeep.

