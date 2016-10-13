12 months for indecent assault SDA pastor

A BULAWAYO City Centre Adventist Church senior pastor Brighton Ndebele has learnt it the hard way that you don’t go about touching the opposite sex without their consent, especially someone’s wife.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in prison for indecently assaulting a married congregant by a Bulawayo magistrate.

However, of the 12 months, magistrate Adeline Mbeure suspended three months on condition of good behaviour and another nine months were suspended on condition that the accused person performs 315 hours of community service at Hillside Police Station.

According to the State papers as presented by the prosecutor Caroline Matanga on 20 April 2016, Ndebele cornered his victim who cannot be named for legal reasons after a meeting they had in her office.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Pastor Ndebele tried to have his way with her, but the woman repelled his attack.

“On 20 April 2016 the pastor called the complainant, and told her that the church needed more food for the Family Life crusade. The complainant agreed to his request and they had a meeting in her office.”

“However, after the meeting the pastor asked for a hug from the complainant who refused his request. The pastor then decided to take matters into his own hands, grabbing her hand and dragging her by the waist. He then grabbed her buttocks and pressed her to his chest before she wriggled free,” Matanga said.

In his defence outline Pastor Ndebele who was facing indecent assault charges admitted that on 20 April he visited the complainant’s workplace and discussed church-related matters and had lunch together. He, however, denied that he asked for a hug from the complainant.

He said the hug came naturally and consensually as would happen to people who knew each other and were also friends.