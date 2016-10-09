Stepmother loots property

TWO Hob-House teenagers are embroiled in a nasty estate wrangle with their stepmother who allegedly milked their late father’s estate dry without them benefiting anything.

Tinashe Mafashu (18) has since filed his founding affidavit at the Mutare Civil Courts, suing his stepmother, Shingirai Munyari over the disputed estate.

Following recent demonstrations against the Hob-house woman who brutally murdered her stepdaughter, demonstrators turned their anger on Munyari.

The demonstrators who were baying for Munyari’s blood were demanding instant justice as they claimed that she was ill-treating her step children and was bound to kill them in the process.

According to Mafashu, his father died in 2011, leaving three minor children in the custody of Munyari, a primary school teacher. He claimed that the first child was kicked out when she was only 16 and had no other option, but to resort to early marriage.

“After our father died, our divorced mother returned to pick us so that we could live with her, but Munyari would not let her do so and up to now we do not know where our mother is,” he narrated.

In his founding affidavit, Tinashe Mafashu, said he and his minor brother had dropped out of school because Munyari claimed that there was no money to pay for their fees. Tinashe was 17-years-old then and in Form Three, while his brother was only in Grade Seven. He also claimed that ever since their father’s death, Munyari has been ill-treating them and things got worse when residents demonstrated against her last month.

Wrote Mafashu: “After the violent demonstrations by concerned Hob-House residents, the abuses became worse. She proceeded to deny us food and even threw us out of our father’s house, saying we had reported her to the demonstrators as they were baying for her blood.”

It was also alleged that Munyari illegally sold all movable property that had belonged to the late Mafashu so that his surviving children would not benefit from his estate which still is unregistered.

Tinashe appealed to the court to compel Munyari to return every asset of his late father that she had disposed of to ensure the registration of the deceased’s estate.

“She should also be compelled to ensure that every document required for registration of the estate that she has is made available and should be stopped from further disposal of any property unlawfully,” argued Mafashu.

When The Manica Post visited House Number 670, Hob-House, the house was empty, save for an empty fridge in the kitchen and a room divider in the lounge.

Tinashe said they were ordered by Munyari to sort their stuff out as she wanted to come back in three months time and sell the house.

A neighbour who requested anonymity and had brought the boys some food when the news crew arrived said they were now living in fear that Munyari would sell the house and leave the children homeless.

“We appeal for assistance because these boys will end up homeless if the stepmother sells their father’s house like she did to the furniture and motor vehicle,” she said.

The estate dispute will be heard at Mutare Civil Court on October 18. Munyari’s given cellphone number was not reachable at the time of going to Press.