Tsikamutanda rapes girl (17)

A NYANGA self-styled exorcist, popularly known as Tsikamutanda, last week lured a 17-year-old girl to a lodge and raped her once before vanishing.The man, who is also popularly known as Mbada, allegedly lured the teenager who was in the company of her sister to a lodge in Nyamaropa and raped her.
Police confirmed the incident saying the suspect was still at large.
“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspect to contact their nearest police station. We will work flat out to arrest the suspect who is still at large,” said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.
Tsikamutanda approached the teenager (name withheld) who was in the company of her sister at around 3pm.
He was driving and was in the company of three people. He asked the girls to get into his car and the girls complied. He proceeded to Nyadowa Lodge where he booked a room for temporary accommodation.
“He went inside the room with the teenager and raped her once.
“The teenager narrated the ordeal to her other sister on Sunday before she proceeded to report the matter to the police,” said Insp Kakohwa.
THE Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reportedly deployed an investigation team to Tsholotsho district to find out if Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) ...
HARARE - Expelled former Zanu PF bigwig, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, is taking President Robert Mugabe, pictured, on for going ahead with the proclamation of by-election dates for the Mwenezi East Constituency, ...
THE trial of Viva Zimbabwe president Acie Lumumba, who is accused of undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority, failed to continue yesterday after he changed his lawyers for the third time.
BY ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: what is the hormone hcg()
Pingback: Fibolite Solid Concrete Block()
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: spankthebank()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: buy igf 1 online()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: computer kopen Aalten()
Pingback: gay parenting()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: une bite()
Pingback: Ð¿Ð°ÑƒÑÑ€Ð»Ð¸Ñ„Ñ‚Ð¸Ð½Ð³ Ð´ÐµÐ²ÑƒÑˆÐºÐ°()
Pingback: test e vs test c()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: android games()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()