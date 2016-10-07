Tsikamutanda rapes girl (17)

A NYANGA self-styled exorcist, popularly known as Tsikamutanda, last week lured a 17-year-old girl to a lodge and raped her once before vanishing.The man, who is also popularly known as Mbada, allegedly lured the teenager who was in the company of her sister to a lodge in Nyamaropa and raped her.

Police confirmed the incident saying the suspect was still at large.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspect to contact their nearest police station. We will work flat out to arrest the suspect who is still at large,” said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.

Tsikamutanda approached the teenager (name withheld) who was in the company of her sister at around 3pm.

He was driving and was in the company of three people. He asked the girls to get into his car and the girls complied. He proceeded to Nyadowa Lodge where he booked a room for temporary accommodation.

“He went inside the room with the teenager and raped her once.

“The teenager narrated the ordeal to her other sister on Sunday before she proceeded to report the matter to the police,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Investigations are in progress.