News Ticker

Man crushes fellow tenant’s testicles

5th October 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 29

“I’m going to hang you by the balls” is making the rounds in Bulawayo’s oldest suburb after a man viciously crushed his fellow tenant’s grandson’s testicles over a bicycle spanner.

The gruesome incident occurred on 10 September at a house in Makokoba when Martin Moyo (22) lived to his words and ferociously crushed his tenant’s grandson’s balls in a bid to hang him by his jewels.

It is reported that Moyo asked the minor to lend him a spanner to fix his bicycle but he refused. This did not go down well with Moyo who threatened the boy before he crushed his testicles leaving him in excruciating pain.

Moyo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing an aggravated indecent assault charge as defined in section 67 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the presiding magistrate remanded him out of custody while awaiting a medical report to commence the trial.

Moyo told the court it was not his intention to crush the juvenile’s balls, but instead he wanted to reprimand him.

“Your worship I pulled him up and got hold of his balls, played with them, in a way- correcting him,” said Moyo.

Prosecuting, Taurayi Hondoyemoto told the court that on September 10 around 12pm, Moyo asked for a bicycle part from the complainant. The complainant told him that he did not have the part which he was asking for.

“The accused person got angry, charged the complainant and he grabbed both his hands and squeezed his testicles before the complainant fell on the ground in pain. The complainant went to the hospital for medical attention,” said Hondoyemoto.

Related Posts
A woman who had an arrest warrant for possession of crack cocaine is handcuffed in South Los Angeles, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Woman threatens to kill hubby
A JILTED woman who could not come to terms with her divorce and threatened to kill her ex-husband’s wife was dragged to Harare Civil Court yesterday Morgan Mupfawi applied for ...
READ MORE
WhatsApp slur against Mugabe gets Zim man arrested – report
WhatsApp slur against Mugabe gets Zim man arrested – report
Harare - Insulting President Robert Mugabe on social media is a risky business, as a Zimbabwean man who's been arrested for posting a message to the wrong WhatsApp group will ...
READ MORE
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Mexico City - Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman paced nervously in his cell before bending down behind his shower's short wall and vanishing, according to newly released security ...
READ MORE
Zim Girl, 5, dies after being hit by car in UK
Zim Girl, 5, dies after being hit by car in UK
LONDON - British police says a five-year-old Zimbabwean girl  hit by a car yesterday has died . Although full details are unavailable,the Zimbabwenewslive understands the girl’s parents are from Zimbabwe known ...
READ MORE
More Constitutional woes for Mugabe from Bhasikiti
More Constitutional woes for Mugabe from Bhasikiti
HARARE - Expelled former Zanu PF bigwig, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, is taking President Robert Mugabe, pictured, on for going ahead with the proclamation of by-election dates for the Mwenezi East Constituency, ...
READ MORE
Minister Dinha arrested for extortion
Minister Dinha arrested for extortion
BINDURA - Mashonaland Central Provincial Minister of State, Advocate Martin Dinha has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. Advocate Dinha appeared before a Bindura ...
READ MORE
Push to arrest Mutasa fizzles out
Push to arrest Mutasa fizzles out
POLICE are yet to receive a report on former ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, against whom criminal allegations have been levelled.The outgoing Headlands legislator, who was relieved of his ...
READ MORE
Baba Jukwa fleeced by Chiyangwa’s son
Baba Jukwa fleeced by Chiyangwa’s son
HARARE - Former editor of The Sunday Mail Edmund Kudzayi was allegedly duped of a motor vehicle worth $3 000 by the late James “Jimmy Jimalo’’ Chiyangwa’s son in a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean woman who stole from elderly man fails to prevent deportation
Zimbabwean woman who stole from elderly man fails to prevent deportation
DUBLIN - A woman who stole almost €10,000 from a 92-year-old man whom she was caring for has failed to prevent her deportation to Zimbabwe. Fiona Mubango (31), New Haven Bay, ...
READ MORE
Bikita West MP Kereke convicted of rape
Bikita West MP Kereke convicted of rape
HARARE - Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa has today convicted former senior Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe official Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke of raping his wife’s niece but has ...
READ MORE
Woman threatens to kill hubby
WhatsApp slur against Mugabe gets Zim man arrested
Video shows Guzman’s daring escape
Zim Girl, 5, dies after being hit by
More Constitutional woes for Mugabe from Bhasikiti
Minister Dinha arrested for extortion
Push to arrest Mutasa fizzles out
Baba Jukwa fleeced by Chiyangwa’s son
Zimbabwean woman who stole from elderly man fails
Bikita West MP Kereke convicted of rape

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News