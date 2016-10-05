Man crushes fellow tenant’s testicles

“I’m going to hang you by the balls” is making the rounds in Bulawayo’s oldest suburb after a man viciously crushed his fellow tenant’s grandson’s testicles over a bicycle spanner.
The gruesome incident occurred on 10 September at a house in Makokoba when Martin Moyo (22) lived to his words and ferociously crushed his tenant’s grandson’s balls in a bid to hang him by his jewels.
It is reported that Moyo asked the minor to lend him a spanner to fix his bicycle but he refused. This did not go down well with Moyo who threatened the boy before he crushed his testicles leaving him in excruciating pain.
Moyo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing an aggravated indecent assault charge as defined in section 67 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the presiding magistrate remanded him out of custody while awaiting a medical report to commence the trial.
Moyo told the court it was not his intention to crush the juvenile’s balls, but instead he wanted to reprimand him.
“Your worship I pulled him up and got hold of his balls, played with them, in a way- correcting him,” said Moyo.
Prosecuting, Taurayi Hondoyemoto told the court that on September 10 around 12pm, Moyo asked for a bicycle part from the complainant. The complainant told him that he did not have the part which he was asking for.
“The accused person got angry, charged the complainant and he grabbed both his hands and squeezed his testicles before the complainant fell on the ground in pain. The complainant went to the hospital for medical attention,” said Hondoyemoto.
