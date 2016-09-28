Rape accused Magaya demands trial date

Lawyers representing Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya, Messrs Everson Chatambudza and Admire Rubaya, today expressed displeasure at the manner in which the State seemed drag its heels regarding the church leader’s rape case.
This came after the prosecution sought a further postponement of the matter to October 21 without giving a trial date.
The prosecution said the docket had been sent back to the police for further investigations.
“His rights are not being considered. It is like they are punishing him,” Mr Rubaya said.
After hearing submissions from both counsels, magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande ordered the State to put its house in order and provide Magaya with a trial date on the next remand appearance. The Herald
Harare – Zimbabwean authorities have reportedly detained two Rwandan nationals who were trying to smuggle at least $87 400 out of the southern African country.
According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, ...
Former cabinet minister Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana has been taken to the High Court over a debt amounting to $15 000.
Former cabinet minister Munyaradzi Paul MangwanaMangwana and his wife, Pauline, bought ...
POLICE yesterday expressed concern at the increase in murder cases arising from domestic violence with two Harare women killed in separate incidents last week.
BY MOSES MATENGA
National police spokesperson Senior Assistant ...
The current corruption storm ripping President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF apart intensified yesterday after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said it was stepping up its plans to prosecute under ...
Three opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) activists who allegedly killed police inspector Petros Mutedza in Glen View five years ago were on Monday jailed 20 years each.
Justice Chinembiri Bhunu ...
THE Chitungwiza man accused of colluding with Spirit Embassy Church leader Prophet Uebert Angel Mudzanire to defraud a Harare businessman of his $300,000 Bentley Continental, has denied the charge.
Anderson Tagara, ...
ZBC acting chief executive Patrick Mavhura and the national broadcaster’s acting head of finance and administration, Benania Shumba, were arrested in Harare last Thursday for criminal abuse of office related ...
Former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti was expelled from Zanu PF on allegations he wanted to kill President Robert Mugabe, the Supreme Court was told yesterday.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Bhasikiti was ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
