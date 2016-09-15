Nurse and Boyfriend Charged for Murdering Patient

A Zimbabwean nurse and her boyfriend have been charged for murdering a patient.
The victim, Lee Mazarire, died on September 6 and the nurse was alleged to have facilitated the burial order.
Passing his ruling, Kwekwe magistrate, Taurai Manwere, said the state had proved the nurse, Renica Chakabvapasi and her boyfriend, Godwin Mugwangi, had connived to murder Mr. Lee Mazarire, the patient.
