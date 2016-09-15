News Ticker

Nurse and Boyfriend Charged for Murdering Patient

15th September 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 1

A Zimbabwean nurse and her boyfriend have been charged for murdering a patient.

The victim, Lee Mazarire, died on September 6 and the nurse was alleged to have facilitated the burial order.

Passing his ruling, Kwekwe magistrate, Taurai Manwere, said the state had proved the nurse, Renica Chakabvapasi and her boyfriend, Godwin Mugwangi, had connived to murder Mr. Lee Mazarire, the patient.

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

