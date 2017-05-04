Top cop Makedenge redeployed

Officer Commanding Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order Section Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge has been transferred to Masvingo Province with immediate effect, in line with the force’s policy.

Police said just like any senior officer, Asst Comm Makedenge’s transfer was a normal one and in line with their policy.

He was replaced by Asst Comm Thulani Ncube who was CID Coordinator in Bulawayo.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed the transfer and said there was nothing sinister about the transfer.

“The ZRP wants to put an end to those speculations that he has been transferred because of this and that. This has nothing to do with poor performance and all these sinister reports we are getting.

“Asst Comm Makedenge, just like any other senior officer, can also be transferred.

“ZRP is a countrywide police service and policing does not end in Harare only. Commanders have a prerogative to transfer officers on reasons only privy to the organisation,” she said.

She said some of the reasons why officers were transferred cannot be shared with the media sometimes.

“Our transfer policy allows officers to be rotated and it is normal within the organisation,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

There have been reports in some sections of the media alleging that Asst Comm Makedenge had been redeployed for various reasons including failing to handle some high-profile cases.

Last month, the Government redeployed close to 500 police officers who were at different stations in Beitbridge District to other stations countrywide, amid allegations of failure to deliver their duties to expectations.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba was quoted dismissing the allegations that the police officers had been redeployed for their poor handling of the July demonstrations and failure to deliver.

In November last year, the ZRP carried out massive transfers and redeployments of senior officers at Police General Headquarters in what the force described as part of improving “effectiveness” in law enforcement.

In January 2014, the police reshuffled 45 of its police officers who had been promoted.

The 45 were mostly assistant commissioners and senior assistant commissioners who were transferred to different provinces and departments

In 2010, 78 police officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare were transferred after their bosses got fed up with their conduct.

Police have been on record as saying indiscipline had no place within the force. – Herald