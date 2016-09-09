James Maridadi convicted

MDC-T Member of Parliament for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency James Maridadi was yesterday convicted and sentenced to pay $50 fine or spend 20 days in jail for allegedly grabbing a parking ticket book worth $2,50 from a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) salesman.
In passing sentence, Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Takunda Mtetwa wholly suspended 30 days for five years on condition the legislator does not commit any offence involving dishonesty.
Maridadi, it was proved, refused to pay $1 in parking fees at the Harare Station parcels office on October 9 last year, after which he grabbed the ticket book from the salesman and drove off in his red Ford Ranger truck.
Maridadi (48) was charged with unauthorised borrowing or use of property when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Takunda Mtetwa.
Prosecuting, Mrs Stylon Marufu proved that on October 9, Mr Zivanai Muzokomba (38), who is employed by (NRZ) as a ticket salesman, was manning the NRZ parcels parking zone and was receipting parking fees.
The court heard that Maridadi parked his vehicle at the NRZ-controlled car park and Mr Muzokomba waited for Maridadi’s return when he asked the legislator to pay the parking fees, but Maridadi became furious and demanded to see the ticket book which the salesman was using.
Mr Muzokomba, the court heard, showed Maridadi the ticket book, but the legislator grabbed the book and drove away along Kenneth Kaunda Avenue.
Mrs Marufu proved that Muzokomba managed to note down Maridadi’s vehicle registration number and reported the case at Harare Central Police Station.
A Central Vehicle Registry check revealed that the legislator owned the vehicle. This led to Maridadi’s arrest, leading to the recovery of the ticket book. The Herald
HARARE— Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank says it did not authorize directors of consumer giant Innscor Africa to open offshore accounts uncovered in the ongoing Panama Papers investigation. But Innscor says there is ...
The Constitutional Court says an application filed by 14 members of the Movement for Democratic Change Renewal Team challenging their expulsion from parliament should be heard on an urgent basis.
Chief ...
POLICE are yet to receive a report on former ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, against whom criminal allegations have been levelled.The outgoing Headlands legislator, who was relieved of his ...
The government yesterday declared modelling guru and fashion designer, Kiki Divaris, born Vassiliki Babaletakis Divarisa a liberation war hero and will get a State-assisted funeral ahead of her burial at ...
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: sell.it()
Pingback: i love my encryption technology plc()
Pingback: Sfeerhaarden()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: uk steroids for sale()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: steroid fat loss()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: testosterona cypionat balkan()
Pingback: hire a lawyer()
Pingback: taldenaxyl()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Tours()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: kid fights imaginary friend()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: olympic bar vs standard bar()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: trump()
Pingback: waterproofing()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: digitürk()
Pingback: bad credit home loans()
Pingback: mark curry()