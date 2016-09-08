Killer’s family refuses to pay

THE family of a Bulilima woman who was murdered by a neighbour last week has demanded eight head of cattle, a goat and cash from the man’s family as compensation for their daughter’s death.

The compensation breakdown is seven head of cattle for loss of life, a cow, goat, R9 000, P170 and $1 100 to cater for costs incurred during the funeral.

The killer’s family has flatly refused to pay.

Professor Phuthi (28) of Dombolefu Ward brutally axed his wife Sibongile Mhlanga and a neighbourhood watch committee member, Elizabeth Maphosa, who was five months pregnant, to death before hanging himself following a domestic dispute.

Professor’s family is also battling to locate Mhlanga’s relatives so that she can be buried.

Elizabeth’s father, Mr France Maphosa, who is also the head of Village 26 in Dombolefu Ward, said the reparation was equivalent to the pain and suffering which Professor had brought upon his family.

“As a family we expect the Phuthi family to compensate us because it’s their child who murdered my daughter. If it wasn’t for their son’s actions my daughter would still be alive.

“We wrote a letter to the Phuthi family stating that we want seven beasts to compensate my daughter’s death. We also parted with large sums of money in preparing and conducting the burial. For that we expect R7 000 and $36 for transport expenses, another beast and goat to compensate for the animals we slaughtered for the burial.

“Alternatively we want $500 for the beast and $70 for the goat. We also want R2 220, $1 066 and P170 for groceries that we bought during the burial,” said Mr Maphosa adding that they were waiting for the Phuthi family to respond.

His said his family was disgruntled as they had tried to hold a meeting with the Phuthi family over the matter but they did not turn up.

Professor’s father, Mr Aleck Phuthi, who is also the head of Village 2 in Madlambuzi Ward, said he would not be paying the compensation as it was unreasonable.

He said the Maphosa family had to consider that his son committed the offence and not the entire family.

“The person who should be punished for committing the offence is already dead and that is my son. We will not be giving in to these unreasonable demands from the Maphosa family.

“It could have been better if they had demanded just one beast to cleanse their home and not eight beasts. They should also consider that we are also in mourning because my son passed away and it’s not like we had sent him to commit the offence,” Mr Phuthi said.

Professor’s grandfather, Mr Rabson Phuthi, said they had taken the matter to the Plumtree Police Station where they were later referred to the Plumtree Magistrate’s Court Civil office.

He said they were advised that they were not compelled to give in to the Maphosa family’s demands and if the family tried to force them into paying they should engage the police.

Mr Rabson Phuthi also blamed Mr Maphosa for failing to deal with Professor’s domestic disputes.

“Maphosa knew that Professor was a very violent men and he shouldn’t have sent his daughter to accompany him to the police station in the first place. He should have assigned village men,” he said. -Chronicle