News Ticker

Three MDC-T officials convicted for 2011 cop murde

6th September 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 40

The late Rebecca Mafukeni (left) seen here in cuffs with Yvonne Musarurwa

The High Court on Tuesday convicted three Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) officials for the murder of a police officer in 2011.

The three, Tungamirai Madzokere, Last Maengahama and Yvonne Musarurwa, were ruled to have murdered police Inspector Petros Mutedza with actual intent.

A fourth MDC-T member, Phineas Nhatarikwa, was found guilty of being an accessory for ferrying the other accused persons from the scene of the crime.

The four were remanded in custody for sentencing on 8 September 2016.

Others remaining on the list of suspects in the murder, Lazarus Maengahama, Edwin Muingiri and Paul Rukanda were acquitted.

The 7 were part of the 29 Glenview residents who were arrested in 2011 and charged with contravening Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act when they threw stones at police officers during unrest, resulting in Mutedza’s death.

In the last hearing in 2014, the defence, led by Beatrice Mtetwa, produced a video in court to show that Last Maengahama was in church during the commission of the crime, as an alibi, but the court rejected the evidence.

In 2013, 22 other accused Glen View residents were acquitted while another MDC-T activist, Rebecca Mafikeni, succumbed to ill health while detained at Chikurubi Prison in Harare.

Nehanda Radio

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

40 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. best vibrator
  3. funny sex scene
  4. Vibrating Sex Toy
  5. photography
  6. forex signal
  7. Free Internet Radio
  8. amazon product Seo
  9. buy real youtube views
  10. audio spionaj
  11. female vibrator
  12. sex toys
  13. Where to Buy Phentermine
  14. Port orange
  15. Cheap Houston Astros Hats
  16. E-waste recycling equipment
  17. apps for pc
  18. pc apps for windows 10
  19. 福井脱毛
  20. Buy rap beats
  21. خرید سرور مجازی
  22. 情侶們dvd
  23. process
  24. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  25. kona 100%
  26. Samsung repair
  27. nSpire Network Signup
  28. cool
  29. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  30. american dates
  31. STD
  32. How-to
  33. fishing reel repair
  34. naked
  35. Strap On Dildo
  36. best mechanical keyboard,Mechanical keyboards
  37. Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard,tenkeyless keyboard
  38. Sex Toys Online
  39. Three MDC-T officials convicted for 2011 cop murde | European Gospel Radio
  40. women clothes store

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News