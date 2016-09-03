Family brutally assault cop

A POLICE officer is battling for his life at Rusape General Hospital after he was severely assaulted by six villagers using a log and an iron bar after he wanted to arrest a fugitive.The cop, who was not named in State papers, had his hands and legs allegedly tied before being assaulted when he wanted to arrest a stock theft suspect, Luke Denga, who was on the run.

Denga has since disappeared again.

The suspects are Farasiya (83), Chipo (57) and Mary Nyakabau (39), Eurita Kaundo (56) and Dineck Kaundo (72) of Muranda Village in Mayo under Chief Chikore.

They are facing attempted murder charges and are being represented by Mr Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Chiwanza and Partners.

At the time of going to print, Mr Manyengavana was still applying for bail for his clients.

Public prosecutor, Ms , told the court the accused persons also attempted to use a machete and an axe to strike the police officer who is based at Mayo Police Station.

“On August 25, 2016 at around 6.30am, the complainant who was in police uniform reacted to a tip-off of a wanted person, Luke Denga who was staying at Denga homestead with Farasiya, Chipo and Mary. The police officer was in company of Clever Mudzviti, the complainant in the stock theft case and his friend, Terence Tarasana.

“Farasiya is a grandmother to Luke Denga, while Chipo is Luke’s mother. Mary is the young sister of Luke’s mother. The police officer arrived at Denga homestead and asked Mary about the whereabouts of Luke and she lied that he was not there. The policeman opened the bedroom hut and found Luke inside the house. The complainant advised Luke of his charge and that he was under arrest. When the complainant wanted to handcuff him, he resisted and took a machete trying to strike the policeman, but failed,” said Ms Dhliwayo.

Farasiya and Mary entered the hut and attacked the police officer with logs on his hands and back.

“The complainant fell down, but Farasiya, Chipo and Mary took turns to assault him with the log. A neighbour, Kaundo arrived at scene from her home and also partook in assaulting the complainant. Dineck Kaundo later arrived and assisted Luke to tie the complainant’s hands and legs with a rope so that he could not run away. “The accused persons took turns to assault the complainant until a villager Taurai Tarasana came to the rescue and ordered the accused persons to release the complainant. Police attended the scene and arrested the five accused persons,” the court heard. Police recovered three logs, an iron bar and a rope at the scene which will be produced in court as exhibit. Provincial magistrate, Ms Patince-Ururu Madondo, adjourned the matter to September 6 for trial. – Manica Post