Partying student sexually abused – Court

A FORM six student at St Georges College in Harare was arrested after he reportedly indecently assaulted his girlfriend.

By Nyore Madzianike

Daniel Kundai Kingsley was taken to the Harare magistrates’ court charged with rape and aggravated indecent assault.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who remanded him out of custody to September 30 on US$50 bail.

The State led by Peter Kachirika had it that on August 13 the 18-year-old victim attended a party in Belvedere at around 6pm.

Daniel is said to have attended the same party.

Reports are that the girl started drinking beer with her friends.

The State alleges that the 18-year-old got so drunk to the extent that she could not recall events on the day in question.

Prosecutor Kachirika had it that the following day at around 7am, the girl woke up feeling some pain on her privates.

She then told her parents, who took her to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital’s Adult Rape Clinic but they found it closed.

The court heard that the girl was taken to Michael Gelfand Clinic where she received some medication before being referred back to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

After visiting the clinic, the girl’s parents took her to Daniel’s place of residence to find out what could have happened.

The court heard that Daniel told the girl’s parents that he had inserted his fingers into her privates.

Daniel is also said to have confessed that he licked the girl’s privates.

Irked by his confessions, the girl’s parents decided to take the matter to the police leading Daniel’s arrest. – H-Metro