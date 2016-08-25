Prophet up for rape

A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet appeared in court facing allegations of raping his ‘client’, who wanted him to help her bring back lost lover, on three separate occasions within a space of three months.
The forced sex was said to be part of the cleansing process.
Isiaih Moyo, 42, of Epworth, appeared at the Harare magistrates’ court charged with three counts of rape.
He is denying the charges.
Allegations facing Moyo are that on an unknown date but in January last year, he was at his shrine in a bush near Granville Cemetery popularly known as kuMbudzi when he was approached by the 34-year-old woman, who was seeking his services.
Reports are that Moyo then ordered the woman to go and bath at a bushy area saying she had evil spirits that needed to be washed away.
The court heard that whilst the woman was busy bathing, Moyo appeared from behind and asked her to lie on the ground.
He then allegedly raped the woman and told her that they were supposed to have sexual intercourse on three separate occasions as part of the cleansing process.
On an unknown date but sometime in March, the woman returned to Moyo’s shrine seeking his services.
The court heard that after praying for the woman, he then followed her whilst she was on her way back home.
Moyo allegedly grabbed the woman and dragged her into a nearby maize field where he also raped her.
On April 1 of last year, Moyo is said to have visited the woman at her place of residence where he enquired about the time when her husband would return home.
The woman indicated that her husband would return home anytime and Moyo promised to hold prayers for her quickly.
Accusations are that Moyo asked the woman to take her husband’s T-shirt and spread it on the floor.
He then asked her to lie on top of the T-shirt before he raped her.
The matter came to light after the woman revealed to her aunt after her husband failed to return home as promised. – H-Metro
