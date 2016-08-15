News Ticker

Mutsvangwa’s son arrested for rape

15th August 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 29

WAR veterans leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville appeared in court on Friday charged with raping and indecently assaulting a 43-year-old woman.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
mutsvangwa

Neville (36), was granted $50 bail and remanded to August 28 when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vakai Chikwekwe.

As part of his bail conditions, Neville was ordered to reside at the given address, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report every Friday at Harare Central Police Station’s law and order section.

Allegations are that on August 8 this year, Neville and the complainant met at Borrowdale Race Course and started playing casino until the next morning.

The State alleges Neville then offered to drive the complainant to town. As they drove towards Harare Sports Club, Neville diverted the route and drove to a flat at number 3 San Fernando along Baines Avenue. He then flung open the gate by remote control and drove inside.




He then allegedly invited the complainant into his office and she complied. As he opened the door, the complainant asked for a toilet and she was directed. After she finished relieving herself, he allegedly invited her to his office. When she got in, she allegedly found him naked and the suspect allegedly made sexual advances towards her, but she spurned him.

The State alleges Neville then grabbed her by the neck and forced her to kneel on the floor and he forcibly inserted his privates into her mouth.

The State further alleges Neville then put on a condom and had sexual intercourse with her.

After the act, she went to the toilet and washed her mouth before they proceeded to Neville’s parked vehicle.

Neville then drove the complainant to Msasa Shopping Centre, but she asked him to drop her at Joina City in the central business district. It is alleged as Neville was driving the complainant was crying.

On arrival at Joina City, Neville allegedly offered her $20 and she refused, got out of the car and proceeded to Harare Central Police Station to report the matter.

She was then escorted to hospital, where she was medically examined and a medical affidavit was obtained.
Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

