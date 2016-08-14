Tomana’s woes mount

SUSPENDED Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana faces a torrid fortnight in his legal battle to retain his job and not to be held personally liable for his actions when he refused to prosecute convicted rapist Munyaradzi Kereke beginning with a court appearance tomorrow.
By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
Tomana’s woes mounted last week when acting Prosecutor General Advocate Ray Goba wrote to Harare Regional Magistrate Noel Mupeiwa and private prosecutor Charles Warara that the suspended PG should personally explain his decisions to the court before it determined who should pay the cost of Kereke’s trial.
Tomana is tomorrow expected to appear in court to defend his decision not to prosecute Kereke.
Warara confirmed that Tomana should be coming to court.
“We are ready to cross-examine Tomana when he comes to testify on why he made the decision not to prosecute Kereke,” Warara said.
If the court rules against him, Tomana would be left with a huge legal bill that could run into tens of thousands of dollars, depending on what scale the magistrate decides to be used to pay the costs.
The bill could run to $60 000 if the court applies the client/attorney scale.
Meanwhile, the Justice Moses Chinhengo tribunal that started investigations into Tomana’s fitness to continue holding the office as PG entered its second week.
Justice permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza confirmed that investigations had begun.
“The tribunal started its work on July 25 and the speed of progress will determine when the hearing would be held,” Mabhiza said.
The tribunal, after its hearings, can recommend to President Robert Mugabe to dismiss Tomana if it finds him guilty of the charges levelled against him by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).
The JSC wrote to Mugabe alleging that Tomana was failing in discharging his duties, particularly when he unilaterally decided to withdraw charges against suspected Gushungo Dairy bombers.
Tomana was also alleged to have improperly conducted himself when he refused to prosecute a number of high profile cases, including that of Kereke. – The Standard
President Robert Mugabe’s elder son was almost executed when Dubai officials caught him with drugs recently, claims Thomas Mapfumo, a renowned Zimbabwean musician living in exile in the United States ...
HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged churches to desist from keeping money at their premises following a number of robberies after services.
Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi ...
Harare,– President Robert Mugabe’s recent ill-informed statements in which he threatened judges against handling a court challenge filed by his erstwhile lieutenant have drawn the ire of the International Bar ...
Police on Friday questioned Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe leader Shingi Munyeza over his comments about bond notes on social media.
By Blessed Mhlanga
Munyeza — a prominent businessman based in Harare — ...
A 34-YEAR-OLD Epworth man has been arrested on allegations of setting his wife on fire for failing to prepare food for him.
BY MARY TARUVINGA
Tendai Mupeteri yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate ...
George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]
The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
Pingback: tania marie de saram()
Pingback: buy steroids for bodybuilding()
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: margaret cunniffe()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: bio-ethanol haard kopen()
Pingback: computer kopen winterswijk()
Pingback: in vitro()
Pingback: javy lopez steroids()
Pingback: billiga erotiska outlets()
Pingback: Pornographie()
Pingback: halo-test()
Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/()
Pingback: hire an attorney()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Eyewear Retailers()
Pingback: comprar papas en santiago()
Pingback: susta 1250()
Pingback: APKBucket()
Pingback: android apps()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()
Pingback: kim couture broken jaw()