News Ticker

Tomana’s woes mount

14th August 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 30

SUSPENDED Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana faces a torrid fortnight in his legal battle to retain his job and not to be held personally liable for his actions when he refused to prosecute convicted rapist Munyaradzi Kereke beginning with a court appearance tomorrow.

By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

tomana

Tomana’s woes mounted last week when acting Prosecutor General Advocate Ray Goba wrote to Harare Regional Magistrate Noel Mupeiwa and private prosecutor Charles Warara that the suspended PG should personally explain his decisions to the court before it determined who should pay the cost of Kereke’s trial.

Tomana is tomorrow expected to appear in court to defend his decision not to prosecute Kereke.

Warara confirmed that Tomana should be coming to court.

“We are ready to cross-examine Tomana when he comes to testify on why he made the decision not to prosecute Kereke,” Warara said.

If the court rules against him, Tomana would be left with a huge legal bill that could run into tens of thousands of dollars, depending on what scale the magistrate decides to be used to pay the costs.

The bill could run to $60 000 if the court applies the client/attorney scale.




Meanwhile, the Justice Moses Chinhengo tribunal that started investigations into Tomana’s fitness to continue holding the office as PG entered its second week.

Justice permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza confirmed that investigations had begun.

“The tribunal started its work on July 25 and the speed of progress will determine when the hearing would be held,” Mabhiza said.

The tribunal, after its hearings, can recommend to President Robert Mugabe to dismiss Tomana if it finds him guilty of the charges levelled against him by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

The JSC wrote to Mugabe alleging that Tomana was failing in discharging his duties, particularly when he unilaterally decided to withdraw charges against suspected Gushungo Dairy bombers.

Tomana was also alleged to have improperly conducted himself when he refused to prosecute a number of high profile cases, including that of Kereke. – The Standard

Related Posts
Mugabe’s son caught with drugs, faced death sentence in Dubai — Thomas Mapfumo
Mugabe’s son caught with drugs, faced death sentence in Dubai — Thomas Mapfumo
President Robert Mugabe’s elder son was almost executed when Dubai officials caught him with drugs recently, claims Thomas Mapfumo, a renowned Zimbabwean musician living in exile in the United States ...
READ MORE
Jealous Zimbabwean husband axes wife to death
Jealous Zimbabwean husband axes wife to death
Harare - A jilted Zimbabwe man, Collen Dube, 35, has reportedly killed his wife, Tumelo Ncube, 25, with an axe, as her teenage brother watched helplessly. According to the state-owned Chronicle ...
READ MORE
Infidelity allegations after woman seeks protection from estranged hubby
Infidelity allegations after woman seeks protection from estranged hubby
BULAWAYO - A heart-broken Bulawayo man exposed his estranged wife’s lust for extramarital intimacy when he revealed she was in the habit of leaving their new-born baby at home while ...
READ MORE
Chaibva faces his former party colleague in court over debts
Chaibva faces his former party colleague in court over debts
MUTARE - Dods Bakery Pvt Ltd company secretary Gabriel Chaibva on Wednesday came out guns blazing at Mutare Civil Courts, lambasting the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund lawyers, who had dragged ...
READ MORE
AFM pastor arrested
AFM pastor arrested
THE AFM pastor who grabbed headlines after he allegedly sexually attacked his female congregant was yesterday arrested on rape charges. Pastor Makomo was said to have been picked up by police ...
READ MORE
Married man finds lover in rival’s arms
Married man finds lover in rival’s arms
THE court gallery was left shell shocked when a married man admitted to assaulting his extra-marital lover using a satellite dish holder after catching her pants down with a new ...
READ MORE
Church robberies increase
Church robberies increase
HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged churches to desist from keeping money at their premises following a number of robberies after services. Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s Judges Threats Anger IBA
Mugabe’s Judges Threats Anger IBA
Harare,– President Robert Mugabe’s recent ill-informed statements in which he threatened judges against handling a court challenge filed by his erstwhile lieutenant have drawn the ire of the International Bar ...
READ MORE
Cops quiz businessman over bond notes
Cops quiz businessman over bond notes
Police on Friday questioned Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe leader Shingi Munyeza over his comments about bond notes on social media. By Blessed Mhlanga Munyeza — a prominent businessman based in Harare — ...
READ MORE
Epworth man sets wife on fire over sadza
Epworth man sets wife on fire over sadza
A 34-YEAR-OLD Epworth man has been arrested on allegations of setting his wife on fire for failing to prepare food for him. BY MARY TARUVINGA Tendai Mupeteri yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s son caught with drugs, faced death sentence
Jealous Zimbabwean husband axes wife to death
Infidelity allegations after woman seeks protection from estranged
Chaibva faces his former party colleague in court
AFM pastor arrested
Married man finds lover in rival’s arms
Church robberies increase
Mugabe’s Judges Threats Anger IBA
Cops quiz businessman over bond notes
Epworth man sets wife on fire over sadza

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News