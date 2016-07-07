News Ticker

Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor General Suspended

7th July 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 6

HARARE — Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana was on Thursday suspended pending investigations by a tribunal appointed by President Robert Mugabe.

FILE: Zimbabwe's Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana (R) arrives escorted by policemen at the Harare Magistrates court, Feb. 2, 2016.

At the same time, Tomana’s trial on allegations of abuse of office failed to kick off after he asked the magistrate to recuse himself.

President Mugabe announced that prominent lawyer Ray Gova, who represented him in a high profile case brought to court by Jealous Mawarire, which resulted in Zimbabwe holding national elections in 2013 before the implementation of key democratic reforms, would be the acting prosecutor general.

At the same time, Mr. Mugabe appointed a tribunal that will investigate Tomana on various allegations raised by the Judicial Services Commission. Members of the tribunal took oath of office at State House today. The Commission has accused Tomana of disrespecting court orders, among other issues.

The Judicial Services Commission complained to President Mugabe that Tomana was no longer fit to continue as the country’s prosecutor general after leveling those allegations against him.

While members of the new tribunal were being sworn in at State House, Tomana was at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where he applied for magistrate, Vakayi Chikwekwe, to recuse himself in a matter where he is being accused of abuse office as a public officer.

In his appllication, Tomana’s attorney, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, said Chikwekwe was not suitable to preside over his client’s trial because his hands were not clean. Mpofu submitted that Chikwekwe presided over Tomana’s remand proceedings and could not therefore preside over his trial.

While the state opposed the application, Mpofu submitted that his client would not get a fair trial, adding that Chikwekwe’s recusal would ensure that the ends of justice were met.

Chikwekwe said he would give his ruling on Tomana’s application for his recusal Thursday. The application resulted in his trial that was set to begin Thursday to be put on hold pending Chikwekwe’s ruling. Tomana is facing criminal charges after being accused of illegally releasing suspects accused of allegedly plotting to bomb Gushungo Dairies, a multi-million dollar business venture owned by President Mugabe’s family. -VOA

Related Posts
Mugabe snubs generals over Moyo corruption scandals
Mugabe snubs generals over Moyo corruption scandals
President Robert Mugabe has ignored calls by security forces commanders who have been openly pushing for the arrest of Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo for alleged fraud; with the 92-year-old ...
READ MORE
Chief Justice calls Mugabe and Moyo to order
Chief Justice calls Mugabe and Moyo to order
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has been called to order by the Chief Justice after, critics maintain, trying to “intimidate the judiciary” in the court action by former lieutenant Didymus Mutasa regarding ...
READ MORE
Banker ‘killed wife with 120 knife and axe blows’
Banker ‘killed wife with 120 knife and axe blows’
London - A wealthy banker killed his wife with more than 120 blows from an axe and knife after she asked for a divorce, a jury heard on Wednesday. Sanjay Nijhawan, ...
READ MORE
Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for ‘promoting homosexuality’
Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for ‘promoting homosexuality’
Dodoma - A Tanzanian official has ordered the arrest of three men accused of promoting homosexuality in this east African country. Hamisi Kigwangalla, the deputy minister of health, said in a ...
READ MORE
Decapitated Zim woman not victim of xenophobic violence – SA police
Decapitated Zim woman not victim of xenophobic violence – SA police
Johannesburg – Gauteng police said on Monday that they did not think that a Zimbabwean woman found decapitated in Killarney last week was a victim of xenophobic violence.   Police spokesperson Lungelo ...
READ MORE
SA cops probe Moyo daughter’s death
SA cops probe Moyo daughter’s death
Cape Town — Police have been left baffled by the death of the daughter of Zimbabwe’s Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Jonathan Moyo. Online She was found dead in her Rosebank apartment ...
READ MORE
Gonyeti stolen, repainted
Gonyeti stolen, repainted
IN an usual vehicle theft case, a man from Mutare’s Chikanga high-density suburb teamed up with three fugitives to steal a Mozambican -registered haulage truck with 30 tonnes of Ammonium ...
READ MORE
Teacher remanded in custody
Teacher remanded in custody
A RUSAPE teacher, who was arrested on five counts of aggravated indecent assault and another five of indecent assault, was last week remanded in custody when he appeared before Rusape ...
READ MORE
Land-gate: Zimbabwe corruption supremo Kasukuwere roams free while police do nothing
Land-gate: Zimbabwe corruption supremo Kasukuwere roams free while police do nothing
Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, last week appeared at a joint press conference with Lands minister, Douglas Mombeshora, and rapped some small-time land barons which his counterpart said were being ...
READ MORE
BancABC tellers in court for $60k ‘theft’
BancABC tellers in court for $60k ‘theft’
TWO BancABC tellers who were arrested for allegedly stealing $60 000 from their employer yesterday appeared in court. Hloniphani Ngwenya (33) of Emganwini and Progress Moyo (26) from the Central Business ...
READ MORE
Mugabe snubs generals over Moyo corruption scandals
Chief Justice calls Mugabe and Moyo to order
Banker ‘killed wife with 120 knife and axe
Tanzania orders arrest of 3 men for ‘promoting
Decapitated Zim woman not victim of xenophobic violence
SA cops probe Moyo daughter’s death
Gonyeti stolen, repainted
Teacher remanded in custody
Land-gate: Zimbabwe corruption supremo Kasukuwere roams free while
BancABC tellers in court for $60k ‘theft’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News