News Ticker

Chinamasa barricaded by Zimbabwean protesters in UK

5th July 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 6

Harare – Zimbabwe’s finance minister Patrick Chinamasa had to be shielded from protesters by British police as he left a meeting in London – on the same day that riot police in Harare were busy attacking angry protesters.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa confronted again in London

As footage of police brutality towards residents of Epworth suburb sparked outrage on social media, another vastly different video clip emerged: a firm, courteous human chain of British police officers apparently providing a safe exit from Chatham House to Chinamasa, who is in the British capital in a desperate attempt to get support for Zimbabwe’s proposal to have its international debt arrears cleared.

The video, posted by well-known activists’ group Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe shows a sleek black limousine identified as belonging to the Zimbabwe ambassador in London idling while a small number of protesters wait outside Chatham House, the headquarters of the think-tank. Police officers form a chain across the pavement, separating the protesters from the entrance to the building. The video has already had more than 45 000 views.

“It became apparent that Chinamasa and his companions were afraid to come out and face the music,” said the UK-based Zimbabwe Vigil, whose members also took part in the protest.



“Eventually the police arrived and provided a safe corridor for Chinamasa and his friends to access the Zimbabwean Ambassador’s car amid jeers from protesters, fired up by messages from home of mounting unrest in all urban areas,” the group added in a statement.

State radio in Zimbabwe says 57 people were arrested in the wake of Monday’s clashes between police and commuter omnibus drivers and touts. In an ominous warning, Zimbabwe’s pro-Mugabe police force said it would “severely deal” with “all those inciting and engaging in violence” ahead of a strike by civil servants on Tuesday and mounting calls for a nationwide shutdown on Wednesday.

Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe over cash shortages, the high number of traffic police demanding cash from road-users, and new controls on the import of basic goods which will put many informal traders out of work.

As Chinamasa appeared on the BBC’s HardTalk programme on Tuesday morning, Zimbabwean @MariaZest1 tweeted: “Chinamasa is gonna have a heart attack. Defending his corrupt government.”

Related Posts
Maid makes false rape report against employer
Maid makes false rape report against employer
FOR giving false information to the police accusing her employer of raping her, a Mutare-based house maid has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment. Netsai Matereke (27) was however given an ...
READ MORE
He wanted to kill my children: Grace
He wanted to kill my children: Grace
Harare - Grace Mugabe, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, on Wednesday sensationally claimed that the leader of a little-known political party who was jailed for attempting to bomb their ...
READ MORE
Rape case: Hartzell head arrested
Rape case: Hartzell head arrested
IN an intriguing twist of events in the Hartzell High sexual abuse case, headmaster Shorwi Kawadza was arrested amid stunning revelations that the school head is the one who abused ...
READ MORE
Andy Brown’s daughter commits suicide
Andy Brown’s daughter commits suicide
UNITED STATES – Chiedza Brown (15) the daughter of late musicians Andy Brown and Chiwoniso Maraire passed away on Saturday according to a statement released by the family. Chiedza Brown the ...
READ MORE
Father, son, from Italy killed in anti-poaching incident in Zimbabwe
Father, son, from Italy killed in anti-poaching incident in Zimbabwe
Harare - A father and son of Italian origin have been killed while helping in an anti-poaching operation in northern Zimbabwe, press reports from Italy said Monday. Claudio Chiarelli, 50 and ...
READ MORE
High Court Judge President George Chiweshe
Retired Army General High Court Judge President presides over protest ban challenge
HIGH Court Judge President George Chiweshe will on Monday 19 September hear two urgent chamber applications seeking to set aside a proclamation by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to ban marches ...
READ MORE
ZEC rejects Mutasa nomination papers
ZEC rejects Mutasa nomination papers
MUTARE – Expelled former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa had his nomination papers rejected by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at the close of nomination today, having filed them ...
READ MORE
Undated handout photograph of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman distributed by Mexico's Attorney General's Office July 13, 2015. Mexican authorities must have colluded with Guzman to enable the drug lord to escape from a maximum security prison on Saturday night, Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said on Monday. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. - RTX1K9GY
Mexico recaptures drug boss ‘Chapo’ Guzman, president says
Mexico has recaptured the world's most notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman six months after he brazenly broke out of a maximum security prison through a mile-long tunnel, President ...
READ MORE
Police investigate knife found at O.J. Simpson’s onetime L.A. home
Police investigate knife found at O.J. Simpson’s onetime L.A. home
LOS ANGELES - Police said on Friday they were investigating a knife purportedly found at the former home of O.J. Simpson, the onetime football star who was acquitted of murdering ...
READ MORE
Nurse and Boyfriend Charged for Murdering Patient
Nurse and Boyfriend Charged for Murdering Patient
A Zimbabwean nurse and her boyfriend have been charged for murdering a patient. The victim, Lee Mazarire, died on September 6 and the nurse was alleged to have facilitated the burial ...
READ MORE
Maid makes false rape report against employer
He wanted to kill my children: Grace
Rape case: Hartzell head arrested
Andy Brown’s daughter commits suicide
Father, son, from Italy killed in anti-poaching incident
Retired Army General High Court Judge President presides
ZEC rejects Mutasa nomination papers
Mexico recaptures drug boss ‘Chapo’ Guzman, president says
Police investigate knife found at O.J. Simpson’s onetime
Nurse and Boyfriend Charged for Murdering Patient

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News