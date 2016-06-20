Teen raped in mom’s presence

Two suspected armed robbers raided a house in Epworth and took turns to rape a 16-year-old girl while her mother watched.



The two robbers have since been arrested in connection with the case after they went back to the house the following morning to look for $5 change.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident. She said the two armed robbers went to the girl’s house where they forcibly opened the door with an iron bar.

“They threatened the girl and her mother who is aged 33 with a knife before stealing a stove, plates, pots, shoes and $10 cash. They put them outside and returned inside the house where they took turns to rape the girl,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

After committing the crime, the two disappeared but returned the following day looking for $5 change and they were identified by the girl, leading to their arrest. Investigations on the case are still continuing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two cases of armed robbery that occurred in Marondera and Mahusekwa where armed robbers pounced on an abattoir and stole $12 000 cash and property.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said on June 13 at around 1am four armed robbers attacked a security guard who was manning Surrey Abattoir premises and handcuffed him.









They ransacked the premises and stole $12 000 cash.

On the same date at around 3am, six armed robbers attacked another security guard at Profeeds Wholesale in Mahusekwa and stole $82 cash and 20 x 1 000g ESB3 chemicals, all valued at $378.