News Ticker

Teen raped in mom’s presence

20th June 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 22

Two suspected armed robbers raided a house in Epworth and took turns to rape a 16-year-old girl while her mother watched.
sex
The two robbers have since been arrested in connection with the case after they went back to the house the following morning to look for $5 change.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident. She said the two armed robbers went to the girl’s house where they forcibly opened the door with an iron bar.

“They threatened the girl and her mother who is aged 33 with a knife before stealing a stove, plates, pots, shoes and $10 cash. They put them outside and returned inside the house where they took turns to rape the girl,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

After committing the crime, the two disappeared but returned the following day looking for $5 change and they were identified by the girl, leading to their arrest. Investigations on the case are still continuing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two cases of armed robbery that occurred in Marondera and Mahusekwa where armed robbers pounced on an abattoir and stole $12 000 cash and property.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said on June 13 at around 1am four armed robbers attacked a security guard who was manning Surrey Abattoir premises and handcuffed him.




They ransacked the premises and stole $12 000 cash.

On the same date at around 3am, six armed robbers attacked another security guard at Profeeds Wholesale in Mahusekwa and stole $82 cash and 20 x 1 000g ESB3 chemicals, all valued at $378.

Related Posts
Top CIO officer, Indian national up for car theft
Top CIO officer, Indian national up for car theft
A district intelligence officer, Mbereki Mbizo Nyathi, on Monday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court together with an Indian national, Abdul Ismael, charged with theft of a motor vehicle. BY CHARLES ...
READ MORE
‘I loved him. I didn’t mean to kill him’ – Sindisiwe Manqele
‘I loved him. I didn’t mean to kill him’ – Sindisiwe Manqele
Johannesburg - “I loved him. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to kill him,” Sindisiwe Manqele told Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi’s younger brother, Tshepang, who burst into the room as she sobbed over ...
READ MORE
Naive woman ‘duped’ into sex with ‘man’ who was female
Naive woman ‘duped’ into sex with ‘man’ who was female
CHESTER - A naive woman was deliberately duped into sex while blindfolded with a person she thought was a man, a court heard. A prosecutor told Chester Crown Court if jurors ...
READ MORE
Prof Moyo case falling apart
Prof Moyo case falling apart
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)’s case against Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa might go up in smoke because of bungling on the ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe Bling-gate: What $1.4 million can get you
Grace Mugabe Bling-gate: What $1.4 million can get you
HARARE,– “Win and let win” runs the tagline for Jamal Joseph Hamed’s diamond business, the largest gem trader in the United Arab Emirates by his reckoning. By no means a name ...
READ MORE
Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed
Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed
The Constitutional Court has dismissed with costs an application by the National Constitutional Assembly chairman Professor Lovemore Madhuku challenging the appointment of Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko to ...
READ MORE
Push to arrest Mutasa fizzles out
Push to arrest Mutasa fizzles out
POLICE are yet to receive a report on former ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, against whom criminal allegations have been levelled.The outgoing Headlands legislator, who was relieved of his ...
READ MORE
Former Air Zimbabwe executives jailed for fraud
Former Air Zimbabwe executives jailed for fraud
HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean court jailed two former executives of state-owned Air Zimbabwe to 10 years each on Friday, after finding them guilty of fraud in a rare slap ...
READ MORE
Pastor (19) snatches married woman… Man of cloth impregnates church founder
Pastor (19) snatches married woman… Man of cloth impregnates church founder
A TEENAGE pastor is head over heels in love with a married church founder resulting in the breaking up of her two-year old marriage. The young pastor, Frank Emmanuel (19) ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean man brutally attacked in Dublin, Ireland
Zimbabwean man brutally attacked in Dublin, Ireland
DUBLIN - A judge has described as “depressing” an attack on a Zimbabwean man during which he was punched 18 times, kicked 13 times, kneed three times to the side ...
READ MORE
Top CIO officer, Indian national up for car
‘I loved him. I didn’t mean to kill
Naive woman ‘duped’ into sex with ‘man’ who
Prof Moyo case falling apart
Grace Mugabe Bling-gate: What $1.4 million can get
Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed
Push to arrest Mutasa fizzles out
Former Air Zimbabwe executives jailed for fraud
Pastor (19) snatches married woman… Man of cloth
Zimbabwean man brutally attacked in Dublin, Ireland

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News