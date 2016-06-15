Husband urinates on wife

A HARARE man Andrew Muzhezha is in the habit of urinating on his wife and also walking naked in the presence of his children, the Civil Court has heard.

BY NQOBILE NKIWANE



The matter came to light yesterday when Magdalene Mutizwa made an application for a protection order against Muzhezha, whom she described as being of an abusive nature.

Mutizwa told the court that whenever she had an altercation with Muzhezha, he would resort to nasty solutions like urinating on her.

“Some of the times he spits on me and he even urinates on me,” Mutizwa said.

The court also heard that Muzhezha had no respect for the couple’s children as he sometimes walked around naked in their presence.

“He does not mind walking around naked even in front of the kids and he also watches pornographic videos in the children’s presence,” Mutizwa said.

Mutizwa told the court that she had on various occasions reported Muzhezha to the police.

“He could have been arrested for his behaviour had it not been that I withdrew the charges,” Mutizwa said.









Presiding magistrate Gamuchirai Siwardi granted the protection order against Muzhezha, who was absent in court.

Meanwhile, another man, Benson Munetsi, pleaded with the same court to grant him a protection order against his wife whom he said had been threatening to scald him.

Munetsi said he was living in fear because on many occasions he got home to find his wife Erinesi Munetsi boiling water and threatening to pour it on him.

“When I get home from work, I find her boiling water threatening to scald me and she also threatens me with knives,” Munetsi said.

The court also heard that Erinesi had confiscated all of Munetsi’s particulars as a way of spiting him.

The magistrate granted the protection order against Erinesi, who was also absent in court.