News Ticker

Cops quiz businessman over bond notes

12th June 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 1

Police on Friday questioned Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe leader Shingi Munyeza over his comments about bond notes on social media.

By Blessed Mhlanga
munyeza
Munyeza — a prominent businessman based in Harare — has been using social media such as Twitter to express his frustration over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

He has issued three statements titled, 10 Points Plan to Run Zimbabwe Limited, What I would have done with $200 million facility and Severe Turbulence ahead.

The statements painted a gloomy picture of the Zimbabwean economic crisis that is manifesting itself through a serious cash crisis. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will introduce bond notes in October to deal with the crisis.

Munyeza confirmed that the detectives who questioned him for several hours wanted to know why he said the bond notes were infamous.

“Indeed, I was summoned to the ZRP Law and Order section by Assistant Commissioner [Chrispen] Makedenge on Friday where I initially had discussions for much of the day from 10:30am onwards,” Munyeza said.

“I reiterated to them that I am a law-abiding citizen who is very concerned about the status of our economy, which requires urgent and immediate structural reforms to avoid further impoverishment of citizens of this country.”

He added: “I also narrated my long history of commitment to working for the economic prosperity of this country through the various roles and capacities I have been involved in over the past 20 years.

“It would be amiss for people like me to be silent and not alert both government and fellow citizens of the predicament we are in if I had a vantage point of understanding the crisis.”

Munyeza said church leaders had a responsibility to alert the vulnerable on any danger that awaited them.




“Among some of the questions they raised, they wanted to understand why I had referred to the bond notes as ‘infamous’ and I reiterated to them that the generality of the public do not want these bond notes and I was only voicing the cry from the people,” he said.

“There is need for government to build trust and confidence with the people, particularly where there are policy shifts and pronouncements. A total transformation of the economy is required to get out of this quagmire.”

Munyeza added: “After understanding my position and my intention, they were satisfied and we had a progressive discussion further.

“I committed to them that I would continue on the same vein to give voice to the voiceless in a patriotic, responsible, factual and truthful manner.”

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment yesterday.

President Robert Mugabe’s government is increasingly coming under pressure for alleged mismanagement and mis-governance, with several religious groups last week calling on the 92-year-old leader to retire to save the country from further collapse.

Mugabe last week claimed the bond notes would revive the economy.-The Standard

Related Posts
Man kills himself in Magistrate’s house
Man kills himself in Magistrate’s house
A Chivi man who blamed a magistrate for bringing misery to him over a maintenance case doused himself with petrol and set himself ablaze in the magistrate's spare bedroom last ...
READ MORE
Bhasikiti victory cut short
Bhasikiti victory cut short
HARARE - The Electoral Court has reserved its ruling over the application by ousted Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti Chuma challenging his expulsion from the ruling party. Advocate Terrence ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean human rights lawyer denied bail in UK sex assault charge
Zimbabwean human rights lawyer denied bail in UK sex assault charge
BELFAST, Ireland - A Zimbabwean man who did a Masters degree in Human Rights Law at the University of Ulster and who is facing charges linked to the sexual assault ...
READ MORE
Man caught ‘raping’ brother’s pregnant wife
Man caught ‘raping’ brother’s pregnant wife
A 19-YEAR-OLD Chitungwiza man who was caught having sexual intercourse with his brother’s wife appeared in court yesterday facing rape charges. Shingirai Moyo of Unit F, Seke, denied three counts of ...
READ MORE
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko speaks to The Sunday Mail during the interview last week. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Mphoko makes $50m claim against Daily News
HARARE - Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ), the publishers of the Daily News, has described as ridiculous Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s demand for a staggering $50 million in compensation for ...
READ MORE
Chiyangwa, Coltart spat over Bulawayo industries
Chiyangwa, Coltart spat over Bulawayo industries
PROPERTY magnate Philip Chiyangwa is “angry” after the former Education Minister David Coltart blamed him for causing the demise of Bulawayo industries. Chiyangwa took over the running of several companies in ...
READ MORE
Woman gives boyfriend she has never met £1million
Woman gives boyfriend she has never met £1million
A DOUBLE divorcee has spent nearly £1million on her boyfriend – despite the fact she has never met him. Sarah met Chris Olsen online 18 months ago and the pair speak ...
READ MORE
Chief Justice calls Mugabe and Moyo to order
Chief Justice calls Mugabe and Moyo to order
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has been called to order by the Chief Justice after, critics maintain, trying to “intimidate the judiciary” in the court action by former lieutenant Didymus Mutasa regarding ...
READ MORE
Court clears Magaya
Court clears Magaya
A KWEKWE coroner has cleared Prophetic Healing and Delivery (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya, his church and the police of any wrongdoing following the death of 11 people in a ...
READ MORE
Tomana’s woes mount
Tomana’s woes mount
SUSPENDED Prosecutor General Johannes Tomana faces a torrid fortnight in his legal battle to retain his job and not to be held personally liable for his actions when he refused ...
READ MORE
Man kills himself in Magistrate’s house
Bhasikiti victory cut short
Zimbabwean human rights lawyer denied bail in UK
Man caught ‘raping’ brother’s pregnant wife
Mphoko makes $50m claim against Daily News
Chiyangwa, Coltart spat over Bulawayo industries
Woman gives boyfriend she has never met £1million
Chief Justice calls Mugabe and Moyo to order
Court clears Magaya
Tomana’s woes mount

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News