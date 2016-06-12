Seven Dynamos fans perish

Seven Dynamos fans were killed while 17 others were injured when an Iveco bus they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and veered off the road near Battle Fields just before Kwekwe yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TADERERA



The fans were on their way to Gweru for a Castle Lager Premier League match between Dynamos and Chapungu played at Ascot Stadium.

Although national police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment, Kwekwe mayor Matenda Madzoke, who is part of Kwekwe district’s disaster management team, confirmed the accident.

Madzoke, who attended the scene of the accident with the fire brigade team from Kwekwe said: “Our fire brigade attended the scene and I was part of the team. Seven people died on the spot while 17 others were injured.

“The tragic accident happened after an Iveco sprinter which they were travelling in burst its rear tyre and veered off the road, landing on its side.

“The injured passengers were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital and others to Kadoma District Hospital for treatment.”

The mayor said the province was deeply saddened by the tragic accident and went on to pass his condolences to the deceased’s families.

Dynamos chairman Keni Mubaiwa, who visited some of the injured fans at Kadoma District Hospital, also sent condolences to the victims’ families.

“As the Dynamos family, we are really saddened by the death of the fans,” he said.

“As you know, the team has been struggling to get positive results and we had appealed to the fans to travel in their numbers to give the team support, which they have done.









“We are really saddened that seven of our fans passed away and we would want to extend our condolences to the relatives of those who passed away.”

CAPS United chairman Lewis Uriri also paid his condolences on behalf of the club before pledging to assist their rivals with the burial of the deceased fans.

“We have learnt with shock, horror and disbelief of the passing on of our Dynamos brethren and compatriots on their way to Gweru to support their beloved team,” he said.

“This is a sad loss, not only for their immediate families, but for the entirety of the Zimbabwe football fraternity…We at CAPS United Football Club, Gunners FC and Sports Avenues, will play our small part in according these dear beloved departed ones a befitting send off”