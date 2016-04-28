News Ticker

Break-in at Lumumba’s house

28th April 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 25

Zanu PF factional fights have turned nasty amid reports that embattled former Zimbabwe Youth Empowerment Strategy for Investment steering committee chairperson Acie Lumumba’s Hatfield house was broken into by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Acie

Police-sporkesperson,-Charity-Charamba-adressing-members-of-the-media-yesterday-at-Police-Headquaters-Pic-Shepherd-Tozvireva

Lumumba confirmed the burglary at his residence although he said the intruders took nothing, raising suspicion on what could have been the motive of the burglars.

“In part, it could have been a genuine robbery, but it could be a warning from the other side which might be trying to silence me from speaking out on issues of corruption,” he said.

“I have, however, reported the matter to the police and I await to hear what they are going to do as well as whether it was an amateur job or something that was done by experts.”

Last week, Lumumba accused Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao of corruption and abuse of public office through illicit deals, including demanding kickbacks. The techno-savvy Zanu PF activist, who was once bosom buddies with Zhuwao, said he was not going to be silenced by such intimidatory tactics and would not stop exposing the rot in the Indigenisation ministry.

“They are not only pointing at the wrong person, but they are pointing a weapon that does not fire because if it was a job meant to silence me, it will not work,” Lumumba declared.




After being fired from the youth committee by Zhuwao, the activist went on to release a damming video on social media accusing his former buddy of demanding 3% from Old Mutual and charging people money to see him through an alleged sidekick. Zhuwao has since denied Lumumba’s allegations.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said she had not yet been briefed on the matter as she was in Bulawayo attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Lumumba said the matter was reported at Hatfield Police Station under RRB2763744.

Zhuwao, on his side, denied the allegations, accusing Lumumba of abusing youth funds and having conflict of interests at his company,

Since posting the video, Lumumba has allegedly tightened his security with close sources saying that he now feared for his life.

According to close sources, the minister has sent emissaries in a bid to build bridges between the two and have the matter resolved without maligning each other, but all the efforts have not helped.

Zanu PF youths have since started decampaigning Lumumba accusing him of disrespecting his seniors with some calling for his ouster. – NewsDay

Related Posts
Kereke rape trial: Court sets ruling day
Kereke rape trial: Court sets ruling day
Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s rape trial came to an end yesterday and the legislator is expected to know his fate on July 11 when regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa delivers ...
READ MORE
‘Abusive’ madzibaba dragged to court’
‘Abusive’ madzibaba dragged to court’
A Bulawayo woman sensationally claimed that her husband who is a member of an Apostolic sect is in the habit of pouring cold water all over her body each time ...
READ MORE
Magistrate Grants Arrested Gweru Mayor, 2 Others $600 Bail
Magistrate Grants Arrested Gweru Mayor, 2 Others $600 Bail
GWERU, MIDLANDS PROVINCE—A Gweru regional magistrate has granted bail to Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi, his deputy Artwell Matyorauta, and town clerk Daniel Matawu, who are jointly facing charges of abuse ...
READ MORE
Fugitive dodgy Prophet Uebert Angel and wife
Fugitive dodgy Prophet Uebert Angel and wife
Prophet Uebert Angel is currently in the eye of a stormy court case in Zimbabwe where its alleged he convinced businessman Ndabazinengi Shava to surrender his $300 000 Bentley Continental vehicle ...
READ MORE
3 cops fired for smuggling sue Chihuri
3 cops fired for smuggling sue Chihuri
THREE former officers from Fairbridge Police Station in Bulawayo, fired in October 2009 for allegedly smuggling potatoes and 600 sachets of cane spirits, while deployed at the Zimbabwe-Zambia Border Post, ...
READ MORE
Satanism scare as student disappears
Satanism scare as student disappears
GWERU - A Form 5 student at Lower Gweru Mission has mysteriously disappeared. The student’s disappearance has torched a storm with relatives pointing fingers at the school authorities in a case ...
READ MORE
Chirumanzi teacher loses witchcraft case
Chirumanzi teacher loses witchcraft case
Mvuma – A former teacher at Gonawapotera High School at Chaka in Chirumhanzu,  Ipai Takavarasha who had taken three people from the area to court after accusing them of labelling ...
READ MORE
Man sneaks from wife, rapes daughter
Man sneaks from wife, rapes daughter
A MAKONI man sneaked from the bedroom – leaving his wife fast asleep – and went on to force himself on his 19-year-old daughter whom he subsequently impregnated.The 47-year-old father ...
READ MORE
South Africa’s rand benefits from dollar weakness, stocks climb
South Africa’s rand benefits from dollar weakness, stocks climb
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Friday, mainly reflecting the greenback's weakness against a basket of currencies and also buoyed by data showing a ...
READ MORE
85-year-old Kenyan woman raped, injured by grandson
85-year-old Kenyan woman raped, injured by grandson
Kakamega - An 85-year-old woman in Kakamega County in Kenya is nursing wounds sustained after her step-grandson attacked and raped her inside her house. The woman, who reportedly stayed alone, said ...
READ MORE
Kereke rape trial: Court sets ruling day
‘Abusive’ madzibaba dragged to court’
Magistrate Grants Arrested Gweru Mayor, 2 Others $600
Fugitive dodgy Prophet Uebert Angel and wife
3 cops fired for smuggling sue Chihuri
Satanism scare as student disappears
Chirumanzi teacher loses witchcraft case
Man sneaks from wife, rapes daughter
South Africa’s rand benefits from dollar weakness, stocks
85-year-old Kenyan woman raped, injured by grandson

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News