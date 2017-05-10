Wife sjamboks cheating hubby

ROARS of laughter filled the court gallery early this week when a Mutare woman confessed to assaulting her husband with a leather belt on several occasions over his extra-marital affairs.

Realising that he could not take the incessant bashings anymore, Charles Gowero dragged his wife, Tendai Muvhima, to Mutare Civil Court seeking a protection order, which was granted.

Presiding over the matter was Mutare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora.

Gowero told the court that Muvhima was in the habit of bashing him since the time she saw a text message from one of his girlfriends.

The girlfriends, something that he seemed not ashamed of mentioning even though he is a legally married man, have the liberty of calling him any time of the day regardless of his wife’s presence.

“Whenever any of my girlfriends call, she assaults me with fists or uses the nearest object to do so. She also calls me a useless man maybe because I am physically challenged. One of my legs does not function well.

“Your Worship, grant me this protection order. My wife is a beast and uses the slightest opportunity available to torture me,” Gowero begged the court.

Muvhima agreed with her husband’s submissions, saying she had every reason to act in that manner.

“Of course I beat him. It is my duty to do so since he can’t keep his hands off other women. I use a leather belt to instil discipline in him.

“He calls his girlfriends in my presence, flirts with other women and messages like ‘Hie honie’, ‘Come see me’ and ‘I love you darling’ from his girlfriends are common features in my husband’s phone,” said Muvhima.

Asked by the magistrate if he fights her back, Muvhima told the court that he never retaliated.

“Madam, do not take advantage of the fact that he does not retaliate. You are lucky that he did not have you arrested. Assault is a very serious offence and if you have evidence on these girlfriend claims, get legal advice and stop taking the law into your own hands,” Mrs Chigodora warned her.