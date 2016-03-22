News Ticker

NetOne saga rages on

22nd March 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 22

A COMPANY owned by NetOne management owes the State-owned mobile network operator $11 million, more than a fifth of the mobile operators’ $46 million debtors’ book, board chairman Alex Marufu said yesterday.

BY NDAMU SANDU

REWARD-KANGAI

In his first media briefing after the suspension of CEO Reward Kangai, Marufu said NetOne was owed $11 million by Firstel and the forensic audit to be carried out by the auditor-general would look at the collection of debts during the period 2009 to 2015.

Kangai was sent on three months paid forced leave to facilitate a forensic audit into the affairs of NetOne, amid allegations of financial transgressions by his management.

“A large part of our debtors sits with a company that is owned by the previous management team in their individual capacities,” he said.




Despite some former executives having left the mobile operator, they remained shareholders of Firstel.

Marufu said the audit would look at the airtime distribution system in the period January 2012 to December 2015 as well as the payment of salaries and allowances to see whether there were payments outside the payroll. Marufu said the audit would also look at the acquisition of base stations, engagement of third parties in site construction and validity of lease rental payments among others.

The board chairman said the audit would investigate a transaction in which a company owned by Agrippa Masiyakurima also known as Bopela, was paid $80 000 in advance to sell 500 000 sim cards to Zanu PF youths.

“Of the 500 000 sim cards committed to, the actual number delivered was just under 3 000, which 3 000 was signed by NetOne staff at a weekend blitz at Zanu PF headquarters,” Marufu said.

He said the board saw it fit to send Kangai on leave “leaving room for objectivity during this audit and allowing unimpeded access to information by whoever is going to be given this contract in an open and transparent tender that is being managed by the officer of the Auditor General”.

Marufu said preliminary investigations had showed that there were several bank accounts which the finance department was not aware of. He said the finance team was weak hence there was a new team in place.

He said the forensic audit would take eight weeks and the mobile operator was not going to send some staffers on leave in the absence of “new information”.

Marufu said the company’s revenue was growing despite a cut in tariffs by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

“We are gradually gaining market share from our key competitors and our subscriber base growth as reported by Potraz is testimony to this. Save for some cleaning up costs we have to endure as we deal with legacy issues, the underlying profitability of the business has improved and is moving in the right direction,” Marufu said. – NewsDay

Related Posts
Zimbabwe crafts law to ban lobola for minors
Zimbabwe crafts law to ban lobola for minors
Harare – Zimbabwe's parliament is set to pass a new law that would see parents arrested for accepting lobola (brides-price) for children younger than 18, reports the state-owned Herald newspaper. ...
READ MORE
Lumumba behind ongoing protests: State
Lumumba behind ongoing protests: State
The president of the newly-formed Viva Zimbabwe political party, William Gerald Mutumanje, popularly known as Acie Lumumba, was yesterday released on $400 bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ ...
READ MORE
He wanted to kill my children: Grace
He wanted to kill my children: Grace
Harare - Grace Mugabe, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, on Wednesday sensationally claimed that the leader of a little-known political party who was jailed for attempting to bomb their ...
READ MORE
Teacher fined for caressing passenger’s privates
Teacher fined for caressing passenger’s privates
A STUDENT teacher who failed to control his sexual desires and caressed a fellow passenger’s private parts in a commuter omnibus has been fined $100. Collins Mhise (35) was convicted of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean police find 3 dead illegal diamond miners
Zimbabwean police find 3 dead illegal diamond miners
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police have recovered the bodies of three illegal diamond miners and are searching for up to seven more missing people, a week after government banned operations ...
READ MORE
War Vets Leader Facing Charges of Insulting Mugabe Still Locked Up
War Vets Leader Facing Charges of Insulting Mugabe Still Locked Up
A Zimbabwean magistrate on Saturday remanded a top liberation war veteran accused of insulting President Robert Mugabe in custody pending a bail ruling on Monday. The prosecution, led by Tapiwa Kasema, ...
READ MORE
Opposition Awaits Court Decision On Protest March Ban
Opposition Awaits Court Decision On Protest March Ban
HARARE - Zimbabwe's High Court will this Friday morning decide whether President Robert Mugabe's opponents can proceed with a planned march calling for electoral reform after police chiefs suggested they ...
READ MORE
Waiter offers loaf of bread as maintenance
Waiter offers loaf of bread as maintenance
A waiter at Shearwater Café in Victoria Falls has offered a loaf of bread worth $1 as monthly maintenance for his minor daughter. Mexan Mpofu said he was not earning a ...
READ MORE
Airforce boss Shiri fleeced of $50,000
Airforce boss Shiri fleeced of $50,000
AIR FORCE of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrence Shiri lost US$50,000 in a botched bid to install solar power at his Bindura farm, it emerged last week. Harare resident Tarisai Kambasha ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe opposition goes to court over denied protest
Zimbabwe opposition goes to court over denied protest
HARARE,-- Zimbabwe opposition parties have gone to the court seeking an overturn of a police ban against their planned march in Harare this Friday to push for electoral reforms before ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe crafts law to ban lobola for minors
Lumumba behind ongoing protests: State
He wanted to kill my children: Grace
Teacher fined for caressing passenger’s privates
Zimbabwean police find 3 dead illegal diamond miners
War Vets Leader Facing Charges of Insulting Mugabe
Opposition Awaits Court Decision On Protest March Ban
Waiter offers loaf of bread as maintenance
Airforce boss Shiri fleeced of $50,000
Zimbabwe opposition goes to court over denied protest

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News